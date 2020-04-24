What Is My Ideal Body Fat Percentage?

No measurement can be relied on for individual health. The best indicator is the manner you treat your body and mind. Although, when it comes to calculation health efficiency of a large group of people in a specific demographic, it is important to measure it with a technique that gives an average health efficiency report.

There are many ways to do this. One of it is Body Mass Index (BMI). In this technique, your body weight is calculated in comparison with your height. There are many online BMI calculator that help you to find your BMI at the ease of your home. All you need to do is enter your weight and height detail in the BMI calculator. Doctors usually use this measurement over a large demographic to find if they are underweight, ideal weight, overweight or obese.

Another famous technique is Body Fat Percentage. In this technique, your body fat is measured in comparison with your overall body weight. It means how much of your body weight consists of body fat. There are many ways of finding it such as bioelectrical impedance analysis, skin-fold methods, and other methods involving the circumference of different body parts.

Now if you want to calculate you body fat percentage here is the step-by-step procedure:

Know the body fat percentile chart – A certain amount of body fat is necessary for the human body to cushion organs and tissues, regulate body temperature and store energy. Although exceeding the body fat percentage than needed or even having lesser than it can cause risks to your health. It is important to have an ideal fat ratio in the body. Now, this needs to be calculated considering various factors such as body type, heredity, age, sex, etc. It differs in genders as well as women are said to require more body fat as compared to men. Here is a chart that you can follow to know the body fat percentile ranges:

Age in Years Body fat% in Men Body fat% in women 20 8.5% 17.7% 25 10.5% 18.4% 30 12.7% 19.3% 35 13.7% 21.5% 40 15.3% 22.2% 45 16.4% 22.9% 50 18.9% 25.2% 55 20.9% 26.3%