What Options You Can Go for the Venetian Plaster Now

Venetian plaster can also be a paste created with marble dust and slaked lime, to which gypsum, alabaster or other substances are sometimes added. When the calcium hydroxide that is present in the lime comes into contact with the carbon dioxide, the venetian plaster hardens.

The Best Characteristics

Due to its characteristics, venetian plaster is often used to cover ceilings and walls. The material, on the other hand, can be polished, carved, or modeled to create various figures or achieve decorative effects.

According to the mortar used, the venetian plaster acquires different textures. So it can be adapted to various forms and classes of construction. The venetian plaster also contributes to waterproofing.

In the Renaissance era, venetian plaster was used as an architectural complement. On temple walls, for example, figures used to be painted with white venetian plaster. Colored venetian plaster, on the other hand, was used in the decoration of castles and palaces.

The best choices

One of the best-known venetian plasters is the so-called Venetian marble plaster, which emerged in the early fifteenth century in Venice. Its finish is similar to polished marble, and stands out for the many shades it can achieve. venetian marble plaster is elastic, highly resistant and easy to apply.

According to the material on which you want to apply, the venetian plaster must have different properties. In marble, a hard venetian plaster is recommended since it can be polished, to cite one case, while in wood the venetian plaster must be flexible so as not to crack.

To use the venetian plaster correctly and achieve the desired finish, several layers must be applied with the help of a spatula, thanks to which the material can be smoothed until the surface is polished and shiny. In addition to the difficulty of its application, it is important to know how to clean the workspace once the process is finished to maintain it.

The Benefits

Among the benefits of Venetian marble plaster is the fact that it prevents the formation of mold in humid places, which is why it is possible to apply it in the bathroom, although not in the shower space. Venetian plaster can give us great results in several different situations, but it does require maintenance to keep all the work from going to waste, and we should do this about every two years. The steps to clean the venetian plaster are as follows:

Degrease the wall and remove all traces of dust. For this we can make use of hot water and neutral soap

wait for the surface to dry before continuing

with the help of gauze, pass a specific wax product for this purpose, which can be obtained in stores such as hardware stores and supermarkets

pass a thin and uniform layer

With a wool glove, polish the surface in circular movements to make it shiny, easier to wash and prevent the venetian plaster from deteriorating.

Conclusion

As you can see, Venetian marble plaster offers many benefits, and among them it is also found that it is very easy to wash. But people usually choose it over others because it offers very bright finishes that allow decorating different spaces, such as columns, walls and even fireplaces. Some people go for false venetian plaster, which is a painting that simulates true venetian plaster. Although it is easier to apply, it requires some effort and skill to make the result look as if several layers of venetian plaster have been passed.