What type of vitamin deficiency causes hair loss?

Vitamin D is the must-have nutrient for hair growth.The deficiency of vitamin D can trigger hair loss. It takes place when hair falls, but new hairs do not grow in place of the lost ones. Men, women, children, and senior people, anyone can experience the condition. However, men are more prone to develop baldness than women are. If you are also suffering from hair loss, consult with your doctor for the best hair loss treatment for men. Nevertheless, you can also use finasteride to cope-up with your condition. It is an effective and well-working treatment that can lend you a hand in getting rid of baldness.

How does finasteride work?

The medication works by hindering the action of 5-alpha reductase. Testosterone (DHT), which triggers hair loss of males, becomes dihydrotestosterone. It also encourages the development of new hairs.

A proper intake of vitamin D can help you to grow your hair back. You can consult with your doctor about how you can improve the intake.

What are the other causes of hair loss?

There can be various causes of hair loss. Most of them are treatable. Therefore, if you experience hair loss, consult with your doctor. He or she may rule out the cause and prescribe suitable medication for your treatment. The possible causes can be-

Stress

Alopecia areata, a common type of hair loss, is caused by sudden stress. Spot hair loss is another name for this condition in which your hair grows in patches and round shapes. However, you can reduce your stress by performing yoga or other relaxation practices.

Health conditions and treatments

Pre-existing disorders of health such as syphilis, lupus, and thyroid problems may cause hair loss. In addition, other disorders such as asthma, cancer, arthritis, and depression can also contribute to baldness.

You should evaluate hair loss as a result of pre-existing health problems and other therapies with your doctor. He or she prescribes the best hair loss treatment for men and women. In the meanwhile, you can also ask how to deal with pre-existing health conditions and hair loss.

How can I improve Vitamin D intake?

As discussed above, deficiency of vitamin D can result in causing hair loss. Hence, you need to take vitamin D to prevent such problems. You can try doing the following to regrow the hairs-

Take appropriate sunrays

If you are unable to make sufficient vitamin D from sun rays, ask your healthcare provider for vitamin D supplements

Add orange juice, fish liver oil, cereals, salmon mackerel, and milk to your diet to compensate for the deficiency

You can ask your healthcare provider for more ways, which can help you to improve the vitamin intake and prevent the condition.

