Your Bathroom Guide: Everything You Need To Know About A Shower Screen

No matter how different everyone is from one another, there is something every person has in common: the love for washing oneself. Apart from keeping the body clean and fresh, showering also helps soothe aches, leading to a good night’s sleep. After all, spending hours working at the office, taking care of children, and a hot shower inside a shower screen in Singapore can help melt the exhaustion away.

If you read through history, you will learn that many cultures swear to wash oneself. Even Romans prefer to wash themselves every day, which is why it is not surprising to see that the city of Rome has a lot of thermae constructed all over the place.

Even if the way of washing the body has changed quite a bit, from a large tub to a shower screen, taking a shower has become the most vital part of the day in everyone’s life. To guarantee you will enjoy more of your pampering time in the shower, you need to choose the place where you should wash yourself.

Listed below is everything you need to know about a shower screen in Singapore.

What Is A Shower Screen?

A shower screen is a showering contraption that has glass panels on all sides. It usually serves as a protective barrier between the shower and the rest of the bathroom, which is why it fits perfectly on the sides to prevent water from splashing out and making the bathroom floor wet.

What Are The Pros And Cons Of A Shower Screen?

Choosing between a tub and a shower screen can be challenging since many factors come into play. To guarantee you will not regret your decision, read through the pros and cons of a shower screen in Singapore. Doing so will help you decide which is the best option for you and your bathroom.

Pros Of A Shower Screen Cons Of A Shower Screen Makes The Bathroom Feel And Look Bigger Upfront Cost Adds Value To A Home See Through

Pros Of A Shower Screen

● Makes The Bathroom Feel And Look Bigger

Since a shower screen is transparent, it creates an illusion that a space is bigger than it seems. Even if you have a small bathroom, you will not feel it since it looks spacious, especially when you wash yourself.

● Adds Value To A Home

Apart from making your bathroom look more luxurious, it adds value to your home. When you plan to sell your property later, expect homeowners to buy it at a higher price since installing a shower screen can cause hundreds to thousands, depending on what type of shower screen you have.

Cons Of AShower Screen

● Upfront Cost

Even though you can pay via instalment using your credit card when you buy a shower screen, the upfront cost is still on the expensive side because you still need to hire a professional for the installation.

● See Through

Due to its transparent nature, you can expect other people to see you while showing inside. The only way to prevent that is to add a mosaic sticker to create a sense of privacy.

Now you know the pros and cons of a shower screen, are you finally convinced to get one for your bathroom? Read through its advantages and disadvantages to know which one suits you the most.

Your Top Questions About AShower Screen, Answered.

If you have been interested in getting a shower screen for your bathroom in Singapore, but this is your first time buying one, it is only natural to get confused.

To have peace of mind before purchasing a shower screen for yourself, here are answers to your top questions about a shower screen.

Question #1: What Should Be The Thickness Of A Glass In A Shower Screen?

The type of glass you require depends on the type of shower screen you choose for your bathroom in Singapore. As a rule of the thumb, the thicker the glass, the more durable it is.

In most cases, 6mm glass is the conventional option, and it is suitable for lightly used bathrooms. 8mm glass, on the other hand, has the same qualities as 6mm glass but is slightly more durable. This glass thickness in a shower screen looks great in a bathroom that gets a lot of use.

For busy families and heavy-duty use, consider opting for a shower screen glass that has 10mm glass.

Question #2: Does A Shower Screen Easy To Install?

It depends on how much of a tinker you are. If you have experience assembling pieces of furniture, installing a shower screen might be easier for you. All you need to do is follow the written instructions in the manual and get the proper tools to fasten all the parts.

Ensure that when you install a shower screen, there is another person. Otherwise, you will have a hard time carrying all the glass panels. The same goes when you install an aluminium window at home in Singapore. You will need to have someone secure it while fastening the screws.

Question # 3: How Safe Having A Shower Screen For Families With Children?

Even though shower screens are mostly made of glass, they are safe to use since all the edges have a smooth surface. That means your children will not get poked by it when they wash themselves.

It is even safer if you have installed a curved shower screen in your bathroom in Singapore. Since it has no edges, you can guarantee that your children will be safe when washing themselve

At this point, is there anything you do not understand about a shower screen? If there is none. The next step you need to do is think carefully about whether or not you should get a shower screen for your bathroom.

Should You Get AShower Screen For Your Bathroom?

Regarding this question, what is your answer? If yes, make sure to purchase a shower screen from a reliable supplier. Otherwise, you might not be able to use it all the time after installation, and you will waste the money you earn purchasing it.

