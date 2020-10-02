3 Small Simple Ways to Save

Saving money is crucial to survival, but it can be very difficult. With so many Americans living paycheck to paycheck, it can be hard to save money for the unknown future. Even though we need every cent we have right now, it’s still important to build strong saving habits. Although working with a financial planner Orlando will help align your saving practices, here are 3 easy ways you can save even more.

Use Cash

Paying for things with cash has quite a few benefits. Although it can’t be done all the time, it will certainly help you save money, the more you’re able to use it. One of the issues with using a credit card is that it is very easy to overspend. When paying with cash, that’s impossible, because once it’s gone, it’s gone. One of the other great things about using cash is the change that inevitably comes from it. It won’t equate to millions, but if you’re able to grab an old jar and save all of the coins, you will keep your spending on track and save a good chunk of change at the same time.

‘Keep the Change’ Bank Programs

Most of the larger banks now offer some type of ‘Keep the Change’ program and it’s well worth enrolling. Everytime you make a purchase using your debit card, the bank will round up the change and deposit it from your checking into your savings account. It’s a great way to save without thinking about saving. For those of us living on a tight budget, a ‘Keep the Change’ program is a perfect way to start saving.

Automate

If you have the option, set up a direct deposit paycheck and divert a small percentage of that–– 5 or 10%, or more if you feel comfortable––into a savings account that isn’t directly tied to a debit card. It’s another way to save without thinking about it and you can’t access those savings by using your card. Another great way to save is to automate your payments. Late fees are expensive and it’s very easy to forget a bill or miss a payment. Set up automatic bill pay and avoid those fees, because anything that keeps more money in your pocket counts as a good way to save.

We all struggle with saving money. Life is constantly chaotic and never wavering. If you are able to speak with a financial planner, they’ll be able to set up a savings strategy with you. But if you don’t or even if you do use an expert, put in practice these 3 options. You’ll surprise yourself by how much money you save over the next 12 months.