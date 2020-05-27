5 Best Cable Exercises for Big muscles

Cable exercises are one of the best ways of routine workouts for proper muscle growth. Usually, barbells and dumbbells were the favourites.

Here are 5 best cable exercises that boosts Muscle Growth.

Seated cable Row

One of the best exercises that focuses on the back muscles. Cable workouts are a bit more comfortable to do when compared to dumbbells and barbells. The exercise can be performed with a single arm or both, and the grip may be tight, underhand, overhand or wide. Usually, the cable seated row is done at the end of the exercise.

Pull Down

It is a cable workout with up and down movement that centers on the rear. You may pick the grip width and shift the bar to or from the front of your arm. Most of the premium fitness gym with experienced and professional personal trainers support the cable used workouts when performed correctly has big advantages.

This will be done at the outset of the back workout before you pick up free weights. You should even go back and perform this routine at the end of your routine with heavy weights.

Cable crossover

This is a single-joint chest workout with various movement ranges. The pulleys can be positioned at the top for the lower pecs and on the lower chest. The movements are done at the conclusion of the chest workout routine.

Cable Crunch

This type of exercise is focussed on abs. It is easier to adjust the weights and simultaneously increase the number of repetitions. This cable crunch can be performed by either sitting or in a standing position.

Single Arm Cable Curls

Your concentration on the pulley and the height of the pulley will lead to more changes in the biceps. This movement is usually done at the end of the biceps workout session. Make sure that you are following the correct pattern of workout to get the most of this exercise.