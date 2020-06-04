5 Ways to Beat the Summer Heat in Toronto this Year

After coming off a record-breaking year for tourism, under normal circumstances, Toronto is a recreational hotspot filled with a variety of summer of activities for people of all ages. This year, more than likely, will be different as many people stick closer to home to avoid large crowds and stay healthy.

With events, concerts and festivals cancelled, Summer 2020 may seem like it’ll be a real letdown, but it doesn’t have to be. If you’re wondering how to maximize the sunny days and warm weather ahead, read on for ways to keep busy.

Visit your family cottage

Long weekends are a tradition around Ontario in the summer, especially this year as families are finding ways to get away from the house for a while. Restrictions on socialization and gatherings may make it difficult for some travel activities, but not for those who own cottages and cabins. It’s perfectly fine to gather up your immediate family and head to the lake or woods to enjoy nature and spending time with each other outdoors.

Ice Cream

When the weather gets hotter and public pools remain closed, consider beating the heat with a tub of your favourite ice cream. The best part is that some of Toronto’s ice cream parlours will deliver the tasty treat right to your door. Case in point, Milkcow which is located downtown on Yonge Street, not too far from builder The One construction project, is offering sweet treats like its famous watermelon soft serve through Uber Eats.

Drive-In movies

Most movie theatres are still closed, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t take in a blockbuster hit this summer outdoors. Whether it’s Christie Pits, Harbourfront, Yonge-Dundas Square or Regent Park, you have your pick of spots to watch outdoor summer flicks.

Head to the beach

As long as it’s not overcrowded and you can maintain safe social distancing practices, Toronto is blessed with a number of great stretches of sand perfect for working on your tan or a good read. Check out Ward’s Island Beach or Hanlan’s Point, or Cherry Beach or Kew-Balmy Beach in the east end of the city.

Backyard BBQ

The current health crisis cannot stop you or your family from enjoying the great outdoors —or your backyard for that matter. Fire up the grill and cook up some of summer’s favourite fare; and if cooking isn’t your thing, order takeout BBQ from a local restaurant. You’ll be supporting local business at the same time.

Although Summer of 2020 may not be as action packed as season’s past, it is certainly not cancelled. Afterall, sunny days and warm weather will help us shake off the winter blahs, raise our spirits, and keep us optimistic about the future.