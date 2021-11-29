7 Super Priority Tourist Destinations in Likupang

Likupang is located in North Minahasa, North Sulawesi. For those who are not yet familiar with the place, this area holds a great deal of exotic tourism which entails further exploration.

It is the best place to enjoy savannahs, beaches, mangrove forests, and underwater sceneries. Due to its natural charm, the local authorities transformed Likupang into a superb priority destination. What is there? Come on, think about another review!

Pulisan Beach

This beach with soft white sand is now a favorite destination in Likupang. The crystal clear sea water adds to its attractiveness. It is possible to see the perspective from the water. Not just that, the “cave look a like” stone would be the most important attraction.

Entry Fee: IDR 10,000

Bukit Pulisan

There’s a mountain from the Pulisan region that has a beautiful grassland with lovely sea views. To reach the top, you need to pass a fairly challenging journey for one hour. But when you get to the top, your battle will be worth it.

Entrance charge: IDR 10,000

Paal Beach

This white sand beach has calm waves, which makes it very suitable for snorkeling. Not just that, you can also enjoy riding on a speedboat or chilling in a comfortable gazebo that you can rent. Running hours 6:00 to 17:00

Entry Fee: IDR 5,000-10,000

Lihaga Island

To get to Lihaga Island, You need to rent a ship from Serie Harbor. It costs IDR 800,000 for 20 persons. Even though it took you two hours to get there, your efforts will pay off by the mesmerizing scenery you will see. You can spend the evening by kayaking on this island. You can also find some delicious traditional Likupang food that will satisfy your appetite.

Entry Fee: IDR 20,000

Gangga Island

This tiny island that’s near Lihaga is a tourist favorite diving destination. No wonder there are lots of appealing marine life and coral reefs. To get to Ganges Island, you have to go on a speedboat of approximately 40 minutes.

Entry Fee: IDR 10,000-20,000

Ecotourism Bahoi Village

This fishing village has different ecotourism, which intends to protect the marine ecosystem. Ecotourism Bahoi Village, consists of mangrove forests located on the edge of the water. The underwater scenery is also very beautiful, with many different coral fish and reefs.

Entry Fee: IDR 10,000-20,000

Larata Hill

This savannah mountain with views of the open sea, just can’t be missed. You need to go through quite tough terrain, from slippery streets to uphill. You will observe the beauty of this expanse of green bud exposed to the sun, when you get to the summit. Operating hours: 24 hours.

Entry Fee: Free

Those are a few of the tourist attractions which you could visit while at Likupang. Hopefully, after getting a super-priority destination, tourism in Likupang will be developed and more known by the world.