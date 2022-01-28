7 Types of Waterproofing Materials A Specialist Uses in Singapore  

Waterproofing is the process of preventing water from entering building structures such as toilets, swimming pools, water tanks, walls, ceilings, and so on. Every Singapore home and building owner should remember that it is crucial to waterproof foundations, roofs and walls. The process will create a nonpermeable barrier against water. Employing appropriate waterproofing aids can reduce humidity within the home, preventing damage to your interior from moisture or water exposure. The waterproofing layer in your home and building can help avoid wall leakage that results in costly repair jobs.

Here are eight types of waterproofing materials that a specialist in Singapore uses.

#1 Cementitious

The cementitious coating is a powder made of sand, organic and inorganic compounds, and silica-based materials. The hydration process occurs when the active components are mixed with lime, resulting in a waterproof seal. Cementitious materials are suitable for bridges, dams, sewage and water treatment plants, and tunnels. Many professionals use this material to form a waterproof finish on concrete structures such as foundations, walls, sidewalks, and walkways. Consult with your contractor if this type of material and method suits your concrete roof for waterproofing before application.

#2 EPDM Rubber

EPDM rubber is an excellent material for waterproofing your roof made with sturdy products composed of ethylene and propylene. This material is a synthetic rubber material used in various applications. The two polymers are very different though it is frequently related to silicone. Using EPDM rubber is the best way to add a waterproof layer to your roof. Several industries use rubber to seal windows, trunks, car heaters, oil coolers, water pumps, thermostats, timber and other locations. EPDM rubber is both recyclable and malleable as it is effective.

#3 Rubberised Asphalt

Rubberised asphalt is another waterproofing substance that is excellent for protecting your property from the weather. A commercial building with a concrete roof commonly uses this waterproofing material. Many RV and camper manufacturers use this substance to produce a waterproof cover for their products.

It can resist most of what Mother Nature throws at it. Rubberised asphalt is highly flexible and has a very low moisture vapourpermeance. It assures that you will obtain good outcomes after applications on bridges, plazas, parking lots, and business roofs.

Rubberised asphalt can help you avoid cracking, noise and hydroplaning when applied to your concrete wall or roof for waterproofing purposes while increasing the underlying material’s durability.

#4 Bituminous Membrane

This bituminous waterproofing material is prevalent on low-sloping roofs due to its limited efficiency. It consists of a flashlight and a self-adhesive membrane on the layer. Flame sealing is a method for on-site waterproofing of podiums, outdoor development, and operations on site. Most of its exposed membranes include granular mineral aggregates to endure weathering. Other portions require adding preventive screws to avoid perforation in some cases.

Bituminous waterproofing is ideal for a wide range of applications. Bitumen will be blended with a combination substance to make this form of waterproofing. It is available in roll roofing materials, and roofing felt to lay on your concrete roof for the waterproofing process. There are various drawbacks to Bituminous Membrane Waterproofing. After all, it can create specific health issues and is not appropriate in all situations.

#5 Thermoplastic

Thermoplastic is one of the most durable waterproofing materials available. The material may supply you with an average of 50 years or more of waterproofing durability. It will change from solid to semi-solid when heat is applied and enables the joining of the sheets or panels.

Thermoplastic waterproofing may be used for a variety of applications. However, it is especially useful in bladder-related conditions. This material can keep air and fluids out. The main disadvantage of this material is that it will be somewhat more expensive than others and a lot more challenging. Consult with your contractor if you plan to use this material on your concrete roof for waterproofing.

#6 Polyurethane Liquid

Polyurethane liquid membrane is an expensive technique that uses a carefully fitted, flexible membrane to reduce cracking over time. Most specialists use this material in regions with exposed concrete roofs and weathering. It provides several advantages, many of which are not accessible with other alternatives. This substance will harden the highest surface of the concrete by thoroughly entering it. The polyurethane material is best for pedestrian walkways, water tanks, ponds, balconies, bridges, parking decks, and a concrete roof treated with this waterproofing material.

#7 PVC Membrane

PVC Membrane is a popular polyvinyl chloride-based roofing material. It is the best to use on your concrete roof for waterproofing applications.

There are several advantages to using PVC waterproofing, like being water-resistant and being proven to keep the water out. The vapour permeability it offers is another significant advantage this material holds.

The installation of this waterproofing material usually includes a reinforcing foundation. Foundation materials used on PVC membranes are often glass fibre or polyester mesh. Many professionals employ PVC Membrane materials in tunnels, swimming pools, and underground buildings.

You have the option of using reinforced or unreinforced membranes. Both membranes are equally advantageous, but you can get additional durability with strengthened membranes. You will have more freedom with the alternative, and you won’t have to worry about material tearing. A feature that distinguishes PVC from the others is that it is efficient to install and has a substantially longer service life. The only possible issue of a PVC membrane is that it enables moisture to escape from the roof section of the structure.

