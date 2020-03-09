ADHD Medication: Adderall Side Effects 

Adderall become typically used to treat symptoms of ADHD. Initially, Adderall was sold under another name like Obetrol. It has been prescribed to help people control their weight and diet. So, although it may have certain benefits for people with ADHD, it was originally used for other purposes.

It has been approved by the FDA since 1996 for the treatment of ADHD in adults and children over 6 years of age. Adderall tends to have more durable results and its side effects are not as serious as Ritalin side effects, other ADHD medications.

The most common side effects of Adderall include insomnia, headaches, weight loss and loss of appetite. It is natural to expect a weight loss and loss of appetite when you are aware of what the drug was originally used. The weight and growth of children can be affected if Adderall is consumed for a long time.

Other side effects include abdominal pain, nausea, dizziness, dependence and restlessness. These side effects are not as unusual as those mentioned above, but they can affect some people and can be very frustrating. Adderall addiction is a major issue, as it can lead to serious medical and behavioral problems. However, the most serious side effects of Adderall are Tourettes syndrome, hallucinations and increased heart rate.

Before considering using Adderall as a treatment for ADHD, it is important to discuss with your doctor the risks involved and when these drugs can help you. Adderall should not be consumed if you suffer from glaucoma, overactive thyroid, heart problems, and history of addiction. Never use Adderall with an antidepressant medication called MAOI because it can cause serious reactions that could be fatal.

Adderall is a high-risk drug to be abused. This is evident by the widespread use of Adderall among high school students and students in their final exams. Since Adderall is a stimulant that contains amphetamine, students use it to help them concentrate longer and remember more effectively (in the short term). Some may end up depending on this drug because they develop a state of learning that depends because of their inability to function without it. Prolonged and unattended use of Adderall can lead to addiction, sudden death, and serious heart disorders.

Amphetamine has appetite suppressant properties, so some people use Adderall to lose weight. It is used in combination with other prescription medications to treat obesity. This is a risky way to lose weight, as there has not been any research done to evaluate the effectiveness of such treatments.