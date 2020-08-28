All Exciting Things to Know About Raja Ampat Islands

Raja Ampat is an archipelago crossing over forty thousand square kilometers (km) and made up of roughly one thousand tiny islands. It is becoming Indonesia’s most famous and popular tourist destination.

The name of Raja Ampat, “The Four Kings”, ” stems from a local myth there which tells a tale of a girl who stumbled upon seven eggs. From those seven eggs, four became and spanned championships that inhabited several of the main islands of Raja Ampat — Waigeo, Batanta, Salawati, and Misool.

Raja Ampat’s Eco Resort

Raja Ampat is a part of the Coral Triangle that includes Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, The Philippines, The Solomon Islands, and East Timor. The tropical climate and the all-year-round mild temperature makes it so that anybody coming here on vacation could unwind any time of the year. The landscape is made up of rainforests that give a perfect contrast. It is worth watching for yourself. Consequently, if you are seeking to travel in Indonesia, you must go see Raja Ampat and remain in Papua Paradise among those Eco resorts in Raja Ampat.

To learn some more about the islands here is some information about The Four Kings:

Waigeo — This is the biggest island from those four islands. It’s 3.155 kilometers and holds the capital city of Waisai. The Dampier Strait is precisely what separates this island. In the Northwest, it is divided by the Bougainville Street from Kawe Islands.

Misool — This island is the next biggest island after Waigeo. It also borders the Seram Sea and is off the coast of Papua. Lots of the marine animals that thrive from the Pacific float throughout those waters, turning Misool to a paradise for the divers and sailors. This underwater paradise goes into the islands, which make Raja Ampat up.

Salawati — Located at 1.623 km, Salawati is the third biggest island in Raja Ampat’s archipelago. Salawati located at New Guinea on the Northwestern side. To be able to attain the island, you will need to catch a boat or ship. On your way there, you will be able to take in the wonder of all the remote and islets and islands on the way.

Batanta Island — This Island can also be the craggiest and is the smallest of the 4 Kings, using its own geography being rugged. Measuring only 453 kilometers ₂, Batanta is a great place to go bird watching, giving you the chance to see unique and indigenous species native to Raja Ampat. The Dampier Strait separates Batanta of Waigeo. Batanta Island is the Island in Papua Paradise Eco Resort at Raja Ampat Regency.

Raja Ampat is undoubtedly the place to be. Secluded sandy beaches, landscapes, and deep blue seas are teeming with creatures.

Vacation is more than just the scenery or accomodation. It is about making long-lasting memories. Discover more adventures in Raja Ampat Islands now by visiting Wonderful Indonesia