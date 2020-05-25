All You Want to Know About Flat Roofs in TPO

The term TPO stands for Thermoplastic Polyolefin, which is very popular roofing type in commercial buildings. It is a single ply membrane that is white in color and seen very often in commercial market places. This type of roofing is carried out by the professional roofing experts to get the best finish and functionality. Hiring the services from experts would help. There are roofing experts like Karma Home Designs offering all types of roofing services to suit the individual requirement. If you are not yet sure about your roofing needs, then here is all you need to know about flat roofs in TPO.

How is TPO Roofing Constructed and Installed?

TPO roofing is made from the layer of reinforcing scrim and single membrane layer of synthetics. TPO sheets are manufactured as sheets of 10, 12, and 20 feet width. These sheets are manufactured at factory and then shifted to the installation site in the roll form.

The installation starts after surface preparation. If the installation is to be done on existing roof then it is cleaned and evened out to install the TPO roofing. For fresh roofing, it is important to clean the entire surface before installation. TPO roofing is done after the insulation. There are different insulation materials available in the market like Polyisocyanurate, Expanded Polystyrene, and Extruded Polystyrene. The cost of the TPO roofing depends a lot on the type of insulation selected.

Advantages of Flat Roofs in TPO

It is a great money saver. The material used for TPO roofing is reflective. It reflects UV rays and keeps the building cool. Hence, lot of money is saved being spent on energy bills.

It is long lasting and durable. This type of roofing stays strong for almost two decades. However, you would be required to carry out repair and maintenance to keep it in good condition for long time. Hiring a professional repairs and maintenance service provider would always be helpful here.

There are different insulation choices and hence you can get full control on roofing and its cost by opting for TPO roofing.

TPO roofing is affordable, practical, and good choice for all types of commercial buildings. Take the expert help to ensure proper insulation and installation for best results.