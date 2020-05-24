We all want to avoid pain whenever possible, and whenever we can’t, we at least strive to make it as small and insignificant as possible. However, this isn’t always an option; people hate going to doctors as they know they’ll waste a fortune and countless hours, medication doesn’t seem to cut it every time, and alternative medicine might appear a bit too shady for everyone’s comfort.

That’s where Kailo patches enter the stage; today we’re going to talk about what Kailo patches are, how they function, their pros & cons, and should you give them a shot.

What is a Kailo Patch?

In a nutshell, Kailo patches are non-transdermal patches that are comprised of numerous nano capacitors that, once sticked on to the skin, provide instant pain relief. One of the best things about Kailo patches is that they start working within mere seconds.

How do they work?

In our Kailo patch reviews we’ll explain how Kailo patches work, their good sides, and their bad sides. Essentially, it’s a bit difficult to explain exactly how they operate as their method of operation is largely based on a completely unique patented technology, which was initially designed to augment signal transmission.

Kailo patches affect the electrical currents within our cells. Explaining how the nervous system works would take hours and hours, so let’s just explain the gist of it – our nervous system connects the spinal cord to the brain, and it runs off an electrical current to form this connection. So basically, Kailo patches affect this ‘current’ and assist its electrical flow inside of our bodies.

Pros

Kailo patches are completely reusable. That’s probably one of the best things about them; you’ll be able to get rid of the pain you’re dealing with time and time again. What’s more, these patches are also quite inexpensive, and you’ll be able to order a bundle comprised of a couple of them if you wish to affect multiple hurting areas.

Furthermore, Kailo patches are incredibly easy to use. In a nutshell, all you have to do is simply stick them onto the skin where you feel the most pain.

They’re absolutely perfect for athletes that are enduring an injury; they stick pretty strongly to the skin, so you can rest assured that they will remain in place even while you’re jogging or working out.

Last, but not least, Kailo patches are ‘for everyone’. It doesn’t matter how old or young you are, if you’re pregnant or not, and how physically active you are. They’re always functional and their effects will not diminish depending on your current physical condition.

Cons

Obviously, the biggest flaw of Kailo patches is that they’re not suitable for use on certain areas. The back of your head (unless you are bald), for example, is the first area that comes to mind since the hair will prevent the patch from sticking onto the scalp of your head.

On another hand, Kailo patches are pretty sticky, so you might need some time to get adjusted to how they feel.