Astrology and Health:Is there any connection between the two?

Astrology is important .Astrology helps you to live a healthy & fit life. As each of our organs, anatomical structures, and body parts are inherently influenced by astrological elements; we can predict certain things through astrology .

A physician without knowledge of astrology has no right to call himself a physician", said the ancient Greek doctor Hippocrates . People who have deep faith in astrology always tend to consider the position of the sun and planets to understand their health, personalities, and to make predictions about the future. This is a long ago tradition.

In order to live happily we can never ignore our health leading a fit and prosperous life. Health is Wealth. A minimal issue with health leads to the imbalance in the entire cycle of life. Bad alth cannot let you study, work or earn.We should always focus on our health and it is very important for us to sustain in this world, more so, with the prevailing pollution, workload, duplicate food, pesticides, junk food habits we all need to be extra cautious.

Health Astrology considers various body parts, physiology, and sickness based on the 12 astrological zodiac signs and the nine planets. After analyzing your horoscope, an astrologer may make out what type of diseases you are vulnerable to and which planet is responsible for your health conditions.In such a situation health astrology plays a very important role.

2nd, 6th, 8th, and 12th houses play a major role in indicating health issues. The position of the planets indicates the health of the individual. Therefore if any planet is in a wrong position, somebody faces a health issue.

Also the position of the house indicates the health. If the position of the house is weak, one suffers a health problem.

The 6th house shows sickness, surgery is for the 8th house, death, and 12th house is for hospitalization.The position of each planet denotes the health of an individual. Hence its very important to know about each and take the necessary remedies in order to cure the consequences. Its very important to take the steps as any inconvenience can lead to serious health issues and that may even lead to death.

In order to understand what problem we are facing in our body its important to know what problem we are facing. Here’s a list of planets and how they affect an individual’s health:

Sun: Stomach, heart, head, back, right eye of a man, left eye of a woman, vitality, joint, sinus, migraine, high fever etc.

Moon: When aligned with Saturn it causes dry cough, diabetes, vomiting etc.Lungs, blood issues, brain damage, etc.

Mars:Problems such as Blood thalassemia, chest pain, nose, stone in the gallbladder, bile secretion, bone marrow, red blood cells etc. It causes brain disorder, itching, blood clotting, genital diseases in females, problems in the knee,etc.

Mercury: Nervous system, skin, face, thyroid. causes mental issues and also ear related problems.

Jupiter: Liver, kidneys, pancreas. Obesity, liver fat,tumor of the heart and loss of memory are few effects of weak Jupiter.

Venus: It has a direct impact over the throat, throat glands, face, cheeks, urine problems, ovarian cyst etc.

Saturn:Physical weakness, pain in the throat, muscle, teeth, hair, joints and gastric problems.

Rahu: Cancer, breathing issues, ulcer in the mouth and neck, cataract and eye diseases, stammering problems etc.

Ketu: This is ‘karaka’ planet of the abdomen. It cuases wound and rotten flesh caused due to insect bite. Ketu is responsible for diseases, it lowers down our immunity system and also causes physical weakness, stomach pain.

