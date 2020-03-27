Awesome fundraisers for cheerleading

It’s exciting to watch the cheerleaders shouting their chants. You can’t help but dance along with them, as they dance their gracious moves. But what makes them more adorable is when they work together in fundraisers for cheerleading.

Cheerleaders need to subsidize themselves to pay for uniforms, hotel accommodation, travel expenses, and other allowances. It’s a good thing there are plenty of cheerleading fundraising ideas that you can organize. Cheer groups can facilitate a single fundraiser or mix several into one event.For help with your cheer fundraising, visit Fundraising Zone.

The following are few awesome cheerleading fundraising ideas your squad can try. The ideas to be enumerated are proven profitable and brought success to many fundraisers. Read on and check out what’s best for your campaign.

Sell Candle Holders Sell Coffee Collection Sell Gift Wrap Papers Sell Snacks Fundraiser Gourmet Popcorn Fundraiser Cookie Dough fundraiser

Sell Candle Holders for Cheerleading Fundraising

Selling candle holders is proven profitable and fun. Try to think of different designs. If you are going to sell them for the Holiday season, make sure they are properly themed. Your group squad may use transparent glasses and write something on it. You may put inspiring quotes or Bible verses for the candle holders. You may also include cheap candles so it will be ready to use.

Sell Coffee Collection

Coffee is consumed in most homes daily. You may start selling your coffee collection when the Christmas season is about to come. It is a pleasure to drink coffee when it’s cold. Talking things over a warm cup of coffee is also delightful. Having this in mind, selling the coffee collection as cheerleading fundraising will surely be profitable.

For the coffee collection, try to sell variants of:

Vanilla hazelnut

Caramelized coffee

Donut shop blend

Breakfast blend

Jamaican blend

French toast

Sell Gift Wrap Papers

Selling gift wrap papers has been tried and tested by many successful fundraisers. In fact, it is one of the most popular and simplest ideas in cheerleading fundraising. For this fundraiser, try to sell at least four designs. You may also start the gift wrap papers on a Holiday season. Like the candle holder fundraiser, you may also use themed gift wrap papers.

Sell Snacks for Cheerleading Fundraising

Selling snacks for cheerleading fundraising has been popularized through a snack brochure fundraiser. You can do it the brochure style or with just your own face-to-face selling method. Face to face selling may involve some additional work to do. You have to maintain inventory for your snacks. The brochure cheerleading fundraising would be an easier choice. For more information about brochure fundraising, you may visit this link.

Gourmet Popcorn Fundraiser

Popcorns are perfect snacks loved by kids and adults as well. Popcorns can come in different flavors, so you’ll have many options to choose from. Gourmet popcorn cheerleading fundraiser is also best sold using a brochure. Try to make an attractive brochure that can really convert potential supporters into actual donors. For the flavors, you may include the following variants:

Caramel popcorn

Sea salt and butter

Chocolate popcorn

Maple flavor popcorn

Cinnamon popcorn

Sweet and Spicy popcorn

Cheese popcorn

Sweet cheese popcorn

Cookie Dough for Cheerleading Fundraising

Who doesn’t get hungry when you think about cookies? Cookies are great snacks and lovely for breakfast, especially when complemented with fresh milk. Cookies are also great when partnered with hot or cold coffee. So, check out for some coffee fundraisers in your community – you might want to support both fundraisers.

Cookie dough cheerleading fundraising can be done in three different methods.

Cookie Dough Cheerleading Fundraising Pre-portioned Cookie Dough Cheerleading Fundraising Edible Cookie Dough Cheerleading Fundraising

Cookie Dough Cheerleading Fundraising

With this cheerleading fundraising, the usual premixed cookie dough is sold in different flavors. Cookie doughs are great as it helps save time in baking.

Pre-portioned Cookie Dough Cheerleading Fundraising

This is just the same as the first cookie dough cheerleading fundraising. The only difference is that this cookie dough is already pre-portioned. That means it will save you more time in baking. You don’t have to mold the cookies as they are already molded and ready to bake. Pre-portioned cookie doughs are perfect for super busy moms.

The Edible Cookie Dough Cheerleading Fundraising

Edible cookie dough is a cookie mix made to be eaten raw. There is no need to bake it. You just scoop it and be delighted with its creamy and chewy texture. It’s just like ice cream. This cookie dough is another profitable cheerleading fundraising your cheer group may try.

For flavor suggestions, you may check the list below:

(Please note that these flavors may apply to all cookie dough mentioned in this article)