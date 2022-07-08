Becker SMC is the leading supplier of electrical components, longwall electrical controls, and power distribution equipment in the USA. Their products are used in a variety of industries, including mining and tunneling. Carroll Technologies is the premier supplier of Becker Mining Systems in the United States.

Carroll Technologies provides a customized solution, optimized and integrated with other leading systems. This allows their customers to get the most out of their investment in Becker products. In addition, Carroll offers a variety of services to keep your Becker system running smoothly, including training and support.

There are many reasons why Carroll is the leading supplier of Becker Mining Systems in the United States. Their commitment to customer satisfaction, quality products, and expert service make them the perfect partner for your mining operation.

Caroll offers 24 hour support for your Becker system. They also offer a variety of services to keep your system running smoothly, including training and integration help. From maintenance solutions to assistance with getting set up to run, this supplier has you covered in the USA.

Caroll is a supplier that can maintain tight delivery timelines. They carry a spare parts inventory of over 7 million dollars with same day delivery available. Rather than risking your running time, or waiting for days or weeks to get a part, Caroll can have you up and running in no time. With their 11 main distribution networks across the USA, you can have your components or parts quickly and enjoy dependable services.

If you need products from Becker mining quickly and you want a consistent USA supplier, turn to Carroll Technologies Group. With more than 25 years of experience, they will make sure you get the products and services you need to keep your operation running smoothly. Visit their website or give them a call today.

This post was written by Justin Tidd, Director at Becker Mining Systems! For nearly a half a century, Becker Mining has been at the forefront of industry safety. Becker/SMC is the industry’s leader in E-House Manufacturers USA increasingly more sophisticated electrical control systems. Most of the major innovations, design features and specialized electrical components have been developed by Becker/SMC.