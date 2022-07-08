The Mining Sector Uninterrupted Two Way Communication with Kenwood Radios:

Any mining site in quality communication tools in one of the tools at Becker mining that we would most recommend for two-way communication is the line of Kenwood radios. Uninterrupted two-way communication through Kenwood radios has been a standard of ours for years. We highly recommend the NEXEDGE two-way radio system, which is especially designed for mines.

These radios are built with some of the toughest components in the mining industry. Kenwood has a great reputation for manufacturing quality two-way radios that are very rugged and can withstand even the most extreme conditions.

Another reason we recommend Kenwood radios is because of their long battery life. With such a demanding job, it is important to have a radio that can keep up with you and not die in the middle of your shift. Kenwood radios offer some of the longest battery lives in the industry, so you can be sure your radio will last all day long.

Minimal interference is also a key feature of Kenwood radios. In an industry where every second counts, it is important to have a radio that you can rely on to communicate clearly and without interruption. Kenwood’s NEXEDGE radios use advanced digital technology to provide clear, reliable communication even in the most challenging environments.

As these radios will work on any leaky feeder system, they can be highly compatible with any mining site communications and our team can help you get started as well as troubleshoot your communications needs with these quality products.

Kenwood radios are the best in two-way communication, and we highly recommend them for any mining operation. With their rugged design, long battery life, and minimal interference, Kenwood radios are built to last and will keep your operation running smoothly. Contact Becker Mining today to learn more about our two-way radio solutions.

This post was written by Justin Tidd, Director at Becker Mining Communications! For over 15 years, Becker Communications has been the industry’s leader in Tunnel communication system and electrical mining communication systems. As they expanded into surface mining, railroads, and tunneling they added wireless communication systems, handheld radios, tagging and tracking systems, as well as gas monitoring.