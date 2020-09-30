Best things to do Wakatobi Island

The name Wakatobi is a mix in the first two letters of each island. WA stands for Wangi-Wangi, KA stands to get Kaledupa, TO stands for Tomia and BI stands for Binongo. The islands are an undiscovered paradise for divers. The islands have more than 50 diving points, one of the highest biodiversity in Indonesia, and best of all, the places have a minimal quantity of visitors. Above the surface, you’ll be amazed also. The ocean surrounding the island occupies villages that are standing in the middle of the sea. The island includes silent white beaches and ships are sailing across mangrove forests, which is a fantastic sight to see.

Go to the Town on pillars

Bajau’s village is built on pillars, and its location is just one kilometer abroad Ambeau pier. The columns of this village have been standing on coral underwater. The natives of the village live in wooden stilt houses which are connected by small bamboo bridges. From the rivers under the bridges is enough space for ships to pass through. The village citizens are extremely welcoming and friendly to the people who wish to see the village. The women in the village do exactly the household duties like cooking, cleaning, going to the mainland to purchase groceries in the marketplace, etc. The guys in the village have now been anglers. They catch fish to their village and also for their loved ones.

Discover Wangi-Wangi

Wangi-Wangi has some underwater worlds. The reefs are colorful, and there’s a significant range of marine life under the surface. The seafloor has many different landscapes that you’ll be able to explore during your stay in Wangi — Wangi. The landscapes vary from Flat plains, steep walls, gentle slopes, and deep seas, which you explore throughout your experience in the base of the ocean. The island has great flat streets that are ideal to cycle. You will find more than enough beaches and caves to stop along the road, and they’re all easily accessible.

Discover Kaledupa

Kaledupa has been the island of the Ruling Kingdom before the arrival of this Butonese. The royals needed the motive to settle with this island, and you’ll see it immediately once you enter the island yourself. This island is now a beautiful paradise. The mangroves and coconut trees greet you as soon as you arrive on shore, and if you go into the islands, you will realize an impregnable picture. This landscape is much more impregnable then other Wakatobi islands.

Discover Tomia

Tomia has a beautiful sea surrounding it, which makes the island an ideal diving destination. With amazing flora and colorful corals, this site attracts many people. But there is even more than sufficient to discover if you go to the island. This island has white beaches and cliffs which are awaiting you to be found. After a whole day exploring the island, you need to go to the night market where you are able to eat food. Tomia also has an excellent infrastructure owing to its popularity among drivers.

Discover Binongko

This island is renowned for its blacksmiths. That clarifies the nickname of the island, which is Kepulauan Tukang Besi or blacksmiths archipelago. This name may be the last of the Wakatobi islands, yet this island is more than enough to visit with its untouched cliff landscapes, white beaches, turtle breeding grounds, and hidden hot springs across the island.

Founded in Wakatobi national park

This park is among the top 10 diving areas of Indonesia. The diving area has over 25 coral reefs along with more than 900 marine species. The corals are still untouched, and the amazing biodiversity submerged makes the diving place very attractive for anglers. The World Wildlife Fund has also helped out the park administration to publicize the biodiversity of the park. The WWF also has made a film over the area.

