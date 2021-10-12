Best time to visit Manali if you are a Nature lover
Manali is an overall Indian destination that ranks high in terms of food, location, sightseeing and adventure activities. Manali is also the place that changes its appearance depending on the season, this feature contributes to making Manali a year-round visiting place. Every season has a different charm but visiting Manali in summer is a superb experience. It is the time when you can see landscapes covered in lush green. As this is a high elevation destination, visiting this in the summertime is a highly relaxing experience due to the subtle chill it offers. During winters, the thick layer of ice sheet covers the landscape along with snow-covered mountains, this is undoubtedly a beautiful sight to behold. The Monsoon season is something that is not apt for adventure activities but visiting some low-lying beautiful sites in this season is a truly amazing experience. In this article, we are going to understand the best time to visit Manali if you are a Nature lover. This will help you prepare your customized itinerary.
Best Season For Nature Lovers
If you are a nature lover and would like to book your Manali Holiday packages then the best month for you are May and June. These months come under the summer season and it is the peak time of summer as well. At this time the average temperature of Manali lies between 10ºC to 25ºC. However, this temperature drops in the night and it will feel a bit cold. Nighttime is the best time to enjoy the campfire when you are wrapped up in your favourite woollens. Summertime is the best time that brings the utmost joy to you during adventure activities. You can enjoy your favourite water sport like rafting, paragliding etc. The gorgeous flora and fauna is another major point of summer. It is the time when you can see everything around you flourishing.
Best Location and activities for nature lovers in Manali
There are many activities like trekking, hiking, rock climbing, and water sports that can be enjoyed during summertime. Let’s discuss some of the major activities and locations to be visited by nature lovers in Manali.
- Explore the natural beauty of Jogini Falls: Located at a distance of around 4 km from the famous Vashisht Temple and approximately 7.5 km from Manali Bus Stand, it is a beautiful waterfall on the Northern side of Vashisht Village. This fall is a combination of a few streams that merge into Beas River downstream. It is a must include place for nature lovers. The water falls from different levels of height, the maximum among these is 150 feet. The pool below the waterfall is the submerging point of all the streams. At the base of the waterfall lies the Jogini Mata temple. It is one of the sacred sites of the surrounding villages. There are many short treks in the Manali area and the Jogini Falls trek is one of them. This is indeed the best place to enjoy the scenic beauty and natural grandeur.
- Enjoy a picnic at Rahala Falls: Situated at a distance of around 29 km from Manali Bus Stand, the Rahala Falls waterfall is another best waterfall of the Himachal region. Lying at the Leh – Manali Highway the height of this fall is around 2501 m. It is nothing but the melting glacier that runs down in the form of a waterfall in different streams. The same reason accounts for the very low temperature of this water. The area surrounding this waterfall is also very pristine and it is surrounded by the dense silver birch and deodar trees. The view of snow capped mountains makes this location a picture-perfect destination. The mesmerizing beauty of this place makes Rahala Falls one of the best picnic spots in Manali.
- Take a stroll through the Rohtang Pass: At a distance of around 51 km lies Rohtang Pass. This beautiful pass is located at a height of 3978 metres on Manali- Keylong road. This is the most admiring vista point of the Manali. This pass is so attractive that the Bollywood movies ‘Jab We Met’ and ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ have been shot here. The best attraction of this place is the sledge ride, it involves sliding through the snow in a wooden toboggan. Another activity that is pursued here is mountain biking. You need to take care of the technique and usage of equipment while enjoying your sport.
- Enjoy Trekking at Bhrigu Lake Trek: Best recognised for trekking, this is a high-altitude meadow trek. The title of this lake is given with a testimonial to sage Maharishi Bhrigu. It is thought that he used to meditate at this sacred lake. It is a frozen lake that can easily be reached from Manali. Vistas of massive snow mountains and beautiful plains present an exceptional natural elegance to the surroundings of Bhrigu Lake. The lake is set at the backdrop of Dhauladhar & Pir Panjal mountain ranges that can hypnotise anyone. During the monsoon period, the sprouting of wildflowers in the grassland creates a luxurious green environment. The setting of the meadow is so that it apparently touches the horizon when seen from a hill. If your sole intention of visiting Manali is trekking then the Bhrigu Lake trek is most suitable in all sense. You would definitely appreciate the wilderness of mountainous meadows during your trek.