Manali is an overall Indian destination that ranks high in terms of food, location, sightseeing and adventure activities. Manali is also the place that changes its appearance depending on the season, this feature contributes to making Manali a year-round visiting place. Every season has a different charm but visiting Manali in summer is a superb experience. It is the time when you can see landscapes covered in lush green. As this is a high elevation destination, visiting this in the summertime is a highly relaxing experience due to the subtle chill it offers. During winters, the thick layer of ice sheet covers the landscape along with snow-covered mountains, this is undoubtedly a beautiful sight to behold. The Monsoon season is something that is not apt for adventure activities but visiting some low-lying beautiful sites in this season is a truly amazing experience. In this article, we are going to understand the best time to visit Manali if you are a Nature lover. This will help you prepare your customized itinerary.

Best Season For Nature Lovers

If you are a nature lover and would like to book your Manali Holiday packages then the best month for you are May and June. These months come under the summer season and it is the peak time of summer as well. At this time the average temperature of Manali lies between 10ºC to 25ºC. However, this temperature drops in the night and it will feel a bit cold. Nighttime is the best time to enjoy the campfire when you are wrapped up in your favourite woollens. Summertime is the best time that brings the utmost joy to you during adventure activities. You can enjoy your favourite water sport like rafting, paragliding etc. The gorgeous flora and fauna is another major point of summer. It is the time when you can see everything around you flourishing.

Best Location and activities for nature lovers in Manali

There are many activities like trekking, hiking, rock climbing, and water sports that can be enjoyed during summertime. Let’s discuss some of the major activities and locations to be visited by nature lovers in Manali.