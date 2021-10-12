Top 6 Chikmagalur Resorts for Couples

Chikmagalur, located in Karnataka, is a thrilling hill station that displays the most refined forms of green nature and peaceful surroundings. It is a perfect place for visitors to get away from the city’s snarling noises by visiting the top Chikmagalur tourist sights. In addition, trekking and sightseeing are a significant part of the tourism industry in the tiny town, which the majestic Western Ghats greatly blessed. We will take an overview of our checklist of Chikmagalur Couples’ Resorts.

The greenery is full of activities to share with all of its guests so that we can experience the beauty of nature at its best and as never before. Traditional dishes and indigenous villages provide visitors with the opportunity to enjoy a relaxing holiday here.

1.Java Rain Resorts – Chikmagalur Resorts for Couples

The resort has 18 luxurious villas, bay windows with valley views, butterfly roofs, and open decks. The villas range from singles to twins, presidential suites, and presidential suites. The hotel is situated amid a stunning area of silver oak forests and streams, and hills. It is located at 50 feet; this resort offers incredible panoramas of Chikmagalur city and its surroundings, including the Mullayanagiri mountains. Java Rain Resort also provides the unique experience of having an ice-cold drink within the water cascades that line the walls and a stunning view of the mountains, making it among the top hotels in Chikmagalur with a swimming pool.

Trivik Resorts – Chikmagalur Resorts for Couples

The surrounding coffee plantations are a delight. You’ll be greeted by spacious, elegant rooms furnished with comfortable couches, minibars, coffee makers, and a variety of other amenities in the room and amenities. Still, awakening to the sun’s shade and spectacular views of the mountains is sure to be the best part of your trip! The luxury Trivik Resorts is among Chikmagalur’s eco-friendly resorts that offer excellent services and an unforgettable stay.

The suites come with a dressing area with a balcony, and the Jacuzzi is constructed on a total site of 1200 sq. ft. and provides a luxurious finish to your vacation. It is possible to choose between the following options: a Garden Suite, a Coffee Suite or and a Mountain Suite, or a Family Suite, depending on the kind of view you’d like to wake up with.

The Serai, Chikmagalur – Chikmagalur Resorts for Couples

Relax in the stunning views of the lush green of Chikmagalur while spending a relaxing day within The Serai. Additionally, Serai is one of the most luxurious resorts in Bangalore to spend the weekend. It is also where you can soak up stunning landscapes and sip the best coffee you can get. Its beautiful surroundings make it an ideal destination for those who love nature. If you’re looking to relax and unwind in your private pool or take a stroll around one of the plantations for coffee, Serai is your best option to give you the most worthy of your budget. The most distinctive feature that makes this hotel unique is its special coffee treatments at Oma Spa.

The Gateway Resort

The colonial-style building The Gateway Resort is a place of the highest quality and luxury. It is also one of the top resorts in Chikmagalur that has a swimming pool. It has ten basic rooms as well as 19 luxurious cottages within the resort. Additionally, Chennakeshava Hall is a great place to host events. Chennakeshava Hall can be used for theatre-style cocktail parties, dinner parties, and conferences. Additionally, it is possible to reach the resort after 260 kilometers by car from Bangalore.

The resort also offers additional facilities that are a hit for guests like Snooker and Pool Table, a well-equipped fitness center, and a stunning Peaberry restaurant that serves mouth-watering Coorgi food.

The resort also offers excursions like hiking through the Mullayanagiri hills, coffee plantations, and tours to the vicinity.

Siri Nature Roost

The most lavish resort located in Chikmagalur is located right in the heart of a lush forest. It also has spacious and airy villas and rooms with private swimming pools, lawns, and forest views that you should review if you stay here.

Exotic Mudigere Resort

It is among only a handful of Chikmagalur resorts constructed in the luxurious southern Indian style that is the hallmark. The resort also has private suites, cottages, and villas. All of them are large and luxurious, with stunning views of the resort’s lake.