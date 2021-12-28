Common Must Have Hand Tools for Accomplishing DIY Projects and Repairs at Home

A box of hand tools must be a part of every household for they come very handy in doing minor repairs or installing a new wardrobe that you bought from IKEA. Many of these hand tools are very versatile and one tool can be used to perform multiple tasks at home.

The precision of use is very important when performing repairs or installation with hand tools as minor mistakes can lead to injuries. Knowing your tools can help you in performing various tasks with more perfection and also in decreasing the risk of injuries.

Hand tools in multiple categories are available at Mektronics which is the number tool supplier in Australia. Whether you are a professional mechanic or you need some medical tools for your hospital, their range of tools covers every possible requirement. Their specialized sales team can assist you in choosing the right set of tools and they also ensure that they source high-quality standard and specialized equipment.

Common hand tools

There are plenty of specialized tools, some of them are industry-specific and are only used by professionals. However, the following list of common tools must be a part of every standard toolbox:

Hammer:

When you need to deliver high force over a small surface area, the hammer is the best tool to have.

A long wooden stick is attached to a metal block on one end.

The metal block shape is very specific having a round end on one corner and a sharper edge on the other. This makes the hammer a very versatile tool.

It can be used to nail something on the wall and to even break a lock, box, or other stuff around the house.

Clamps:

If you are making DIY furniture for your home, you will need good-quality clamps.

Clamps are used to assemble furniture and keep different parts tightly locked to each other.

Screwdriver:

This is the most essential hand tool that everyone must have in their toolbox.

It comes in 3 main varieties: Phillips-head, slotted, and star screwdrivers.

Each of these screwdrivers is used for specific purposes with Phillips-head the most commonly used variety.

You can use screwdrivers to tighten nuts, bolts, and screws.

Pliers:

Whether you want to bend a wire or remove a nail from the wall, pliers come in very handy.

You can also use pliers when you are trying to hold an object firmly in its place or for cutting wires.

When you buy pliers, ensure that they have the wire-cutting ability.

Wrench:

It is an important tool when you are trying to get a grip while turning an object.

It is a very important plumbing tool. You can also use them to tighten bolts during bike repairs.

Tape measures:

No DIY project can be completed without having a perfectly calibrated tape measure.

Industrial, professional, and even domestic toolboxes are incomplete without this tool.

Keeping a toolbox handy can make your DIY projects easier and also comes in handy when you need to make an emergency repair in the middle of the night. Exploring different brands and looking for affordable options is a good way to create your toolbox.