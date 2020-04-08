Complete Your Home Security With New Era Of Smart Locks

Why You Should Get a New Smart Lock Installed Soon: ERA Lock Replacement

If you have been in a home improvement store recently and look through the lock section, then you have probably seen some of the new Smart locks or ERA lock replacement that have been released the last several years. Now you may not be aware of why these are becoming so popular that there are several reasons. It is not just a fad; they really can help to improve your quality of life by enhancing several aspects of it. Here is a shortlist of some of the reasons why you should consider making the upgrade today.

Beneficial Aspects of a Smart Lock System

Ease of Access

Security and Control

Smartphone Compatible

Smart Home Connectivity

Greater Accessibility to Your Home

If you have ever had the experience of being locked outside of your home and unable to get inside, you know that it can be frustrating to have no way to enter your own property. No longer will you need to call a locksmith because now you can unlock it through a simple code or even through your phone. That is not the only scenario that these things can help out in either. If you have ever been on a business trip and needed someone to come and watch a pet for you or have a relative visit, you know how difficult it can be to arrange for them to safely receive the key without you there. Now you can unlock the door for them at a distance. Forgive them a custom code that easily enters and exits the home without disturbing you or anyone else.

More Peace of Mind about Home Security

One of the biggest reasons why anyone gets a door lock in the first place is for security and peace of mind. The problem with standard door locks is other than being physically present, and there is no way that you can check to see if it is locked. There are a number of new security systems that have entered today’s home security industry that has begun to integrate smart door locks into their security services as well. They can monitor the status of whether the door is locked or unlocked for you. So that way, if you ever leave home in a hurry and are wondering whether the door is locked or unlocked, you will see right on your phone what the status is. If you did happen to leave it unlocked, you could walk it right from your phone.

Compatibility with Smart Devices

Today most people carry around a smartphone device. That is why it is so convenient for smart locks to be compatible with smartphones. You can even use it on your friend’s smartphones if yours is dead by using your login credentials. Increase connectivity of your smart home system

Smart locks can add an extra layer of connectivity to your smart home services if you already have them. You will be able to integrate them into any custom settings that you have already built for your existing smart home.

Professional Smart Lock Installation Services

Now that you want one, you may be tempted to ask how to get one. Considering that locks are important for the safety of our homes, we always recommend using a professional smart lock installation service such as London Locksmith 24h or some of the other competitors that are in the industry. Today there are many high-quality professional services that are available for you to take advantage of in case you want to make the switch.