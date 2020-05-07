Elements of Compensation Following a Motorcycle Accident

A motorcycle accident can happen at any time. Even the smallest motorcycle accident can be very expensive. This is because the rider does not have any protection between him and the road. This means that the rider can suffer a traumatic brain injury, a spinal cord injury, or serious bone fractures in an accident that might be minor if it took place in a car. Fortunately, there are ways someone can seek motorcycle accident compensation. The amount awarded in any motorcycle collision case will depend on a few factors.

The Cost of Medical Care

One of the biggest elements of a motorcycle collision compensation case is the cost of medical care. The point of any motorcycle accident case is to compensate someone for the bills they incur as a result of the accident. This includes medical care. Some of the elements of medical care that might be covered include the cost of surgeries, hospital admission, visits to specialists, visits to primary care doctors, the cost of prescription medications, and any anticipated expenses in the future. Some injuries, such as brain injuries, can get expensive in a hurry.

The Value of the Motorcycle

Of course, the value of the motorcycle is also going to be included in the case. If the other driver is found to be at fault, then he or she is responsible for the damage done to the property. While the other driver’s insurance policy should cover this cost (and is required by law), not everyone follows the law. If the other driver doesn’t have insurance, then the cost to repair or replace the motorcycle will be included in the case.

Lost Wages or Income

Finally, those who suffer motorcycle accident injuries might not be able to return to work immediately. While some people might have paid leave, this isn’t always the case. This could prohibit someone from providing for his or her family. Furthermore, some injuries are so serious that people might not be able to return to work at all. This can place families under significant financial stress. Lost wages and income could also be included in the calculation of any award stemming from a motorcycle accident case.

Options Are Available

Even small motorcycle accidents are serious and everyone deserves to have help during the recovery process. This is where compensation from a motorcycle accident case can be helpful for families during their time of need