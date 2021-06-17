First aid with poisoning

According to Erste-Hilfe Kurs München Hauptbahnhof the poisoning is a disorder of the body caused by ingestion of a poison or toxin. Depending on the type of toxin, a distinction is made between poisonings:

Carbon monoxide,

Pesticides;

Alcohol;

Medicines;

Food, and others.

When eating low-quality food, improper preparation, and storage, food poisoning can occur – food toxicosis. By poor quality products are meant those infected with various microorganisms and their toxins. In a separate group, we can select the poisoning of mushrooms.

According to Erste Hilfe Kurs ostbahnhof münchen the most dangerous are products of animal origin (meat, fish, sausages, canned foods, milk, and milk products – confectionery with cream, ice cream). Especially easily infected with minced meat – pates, minced meat, cold cuts.

First-aid measures depend on the nature of the poisoning. The most common food poisoning, accompanied by nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain. The victim in this case is recommended to take 3-5 grams of activated charcoal every 15 minutes for an hour, drink plenty of water, refrain from eating and be sure to consult a doctor.

In addition, accidental or intentional poisoning with medications, as well as alcoholic intoxication are common.

How to administer first aid

Erste Hilfe Kurs in münchen says that the first aid consists of the following steps:

Flush the victim’s stomach. To do this make him drink several glasses of salted water (10 g of salt and 5 g of soda per 1 liter). After 2 or 3 glasses make the victim vomit. Repeat these steps until the vomit is “clean”.

Gastric lavage is only possible if the victim is conscious.