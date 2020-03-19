Formation of company in Dubai

There are many reasons to choose Dubai as a place for starting a business. It may be the country’s low tax rate or it’s ideal location as the main center of the Middle East all the factors makes a business grow profusely. Dubai also set low barriers on doing business.

The formation of a company in Dubai is a straightforward process and can be easily done with the assistance of an expert.

Cost of formation of a company in Dubai:

The main component before setting up a business is it’s cost. Cost of starting a business in Dubai vary on to the type of business carried out. You can obtain a trade license to set- up a small business within a cost of 25k AED.

There are various factors which contribute to the cost of starting a business such as your office location, number of employees of the company and many more. It depends largely on the factor whether you opt for mainland business or a free zone one. Free zone costs considerably lower than setting up a mainland company.

Steps of formation of a company in Dubai:

It involves various steps some less complex than the other.

Firstly to need to be sure of the activities your company is going to carry out, this will help you get your needed license.

Once clear about the company’s activities you need to select and register your company name. This has a strict policy in Dubai and needs proper attention.

Lastly, you should be sure whether you want to set- up a free zone company or a mainland one.

If you have a great business idea and is thinking of working on it making it a reality you could gain success in Dubai. Since the procedures are clear and transparent it does not take much time in carrying out the formalities and you can trade within a matter of days. A company formation specialist will take care of all your needs in starting a business, you only need to provide the details.

