Handy Looks at How to Make A Business Page on Facebook

Introduction

For any business, ignoring the 2.5 billion user base of Facebook is just impossible. You have seen numerous Facebook business pages and probably have all the text, photos, and ideas that you need to build one for yourself. According to Handy, to make a Facebook Business Page, you need to follow a few simple steps, patience, and time. Here’s how you can do it:

Register a page

To do this, you need to log into your personal Facebook account. You can rid yourself of privacy concerns since your private account’s information isn’t visible to the public on your business page. Visit facebook.com/pages/create and select the option that says Business or Brand to register yourself as the same. Then click on ‘Get Started’. You would be taken to a page where you can fill in the relevant details for your business including categories like Deli, Food Delivery Service, or something else and other such details. You can also choose to keep key information like contact details public or private. When you are done with all that, click on ‘Continue’.

Add pictures

Choose some awesome pictures to upload as your business profile picture and cover photo. If you have a logo, that can work well for a profile picture. The cover page, on the other hand, is a generous real estate for promotions of products and services offered by you. Make sure to avoid leaving any key information on the corners of the pictures you upload. They will get cropped to a circle and won’t be visible to your potential customers unless they click on it.

Create a username

Your Business Page’s username is also a vanity URL that helps people to easily find you on Facebook. Keep your username concise and choose something that is easy enough to both pronounce and write with minimal variations. You don’t want to confuse your customers. In the left menu, click on Create Page@Username. After you are done with the username, click on Create Username at the bottom right corner. A pop-up box will show you links people can use to get to your page on messenger and Facebook.

Add the details

Fill out the details on your page by clicking on ‘Edit Page Info’ at the top. Here you would find details that can be shown to the public. Fill up the description and tell your brand story within a few short and quirky lines. You have a 255-character limit and you need to use it well. Add contact information that you want to show to the public and add a location if you have a physical store or operate within a specific area. Add business hours, price ranges, privacy policy links, and other details and finally click on ‘Save Changes’. Finally, you can hit that large green publish page button to go live on Facebook and make it visible.

Conclusion

Handy believes that with those simple steps you can easily create a Facebook Business Page and start creating engaging posts and invite people to like your page.