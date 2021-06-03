How Many Days of Water Can a 300 Gallon Water Storage Tank Hold?

Water is one of life’s most basic requirements, but it cannot be supplemented or replaced. However, people often take water for granted, and this would become apparent sooner rather than later if they ever find themselves without clean drinking water. As a result, there has been a rise in the demand for 300 gallon water storage tanks.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recommends using clean plastic, glass, enameled metal, or fiberglass containers for storing clean tap water. Moreover, once filled, the container should be securely sealed and stored, and positioned in a dark, cool area.

Are 300 Gallons of Water Enough?

When it comes to disaster survival, one of the most crucial things to access is potable water. If anyone goes without clean drinking water for an extended period, they may become ill, or worse, succumb to an unfortunate, untimely death.

A 300-gallon water tank can be adequate to support life for more than a few months, contingent on factors such as family size and average water use. Three days without water is not suitable for the human body; therefore, rationing out 1 gallon of water for drinking per day is a good idea.

You also need water for proper hygiene, cooking, and medical cleaning. Drinking salt water can be extremely dangerous, as it causes dehydration and nutrient loss in the body. When an emergency occurs, a change in water use priorities is needed. Having enough water to survive, such as a 300-gallon water tank, increases the chances of overcoming a catastrophe.

Importance of Rationing Water

The importance of rationing water, especially in unideal situations, cannot be stressed enough.

Initially, one has to determine the location and whether or not environmental conditions such as excessive heat or cold may have a direct and adverse effect on their survival. If someone finds themselves in a situation where they get exposed to harmful elements, they should increase their water intake to ensure proper and adequate hydration.

Furthermore, someone who has a comfortable place to stay does not need to keep a close eye on their water use. It is, however, not wise to be rash and take their water source for granted. As a result, a 300-gallon water tank is an investment that can ensure one’s well-being and survival.

However, if water rationing becomes unavoidable and inevitable due to resource scarcity, people will want to cut down on their food intake to save water and energy. Reduced physical activity raises the likelihood of a stable person living on half their daily food servings.

Making sure that everyone in a family unit has at least half a gallon of water to drink every day is a reliable way to figure out how much water they will need in an emergency. If each family member receives one gallon of water, half can be set aside for consumption and the other half for keeping sanitation.

In dire emergencies, showering, brushing teeth, and doing laundry can become needless luxuries. The most important thing is to ensure that everybody is well hydrated.

Furthermore, sweat loss and not drinking enough water can cause one to become unwell easily, so maintaining good sanitation practices is essential. For this reason, you may use sanitized, non-potable water from rain or freshwater for washing.

Does Stored Water Go Bad?

Water will not spoil if adequately processed. The bacteria that enters the tank is what causes the water to degrade. In principle, water may be stored and kept fresh indefinitely if sufficient precautions get taken, such as sealing and preserving water to prevent bacteria or other pollutants and contaminants, such as bacteria, algae, and other pathogens, from entering and spoiling it.

How Long Does it Take Before Stored Water Goes Bad?

Potable water can be securely stored for anything from a single day to an extensive period, depending on storage methods and the initial purity level of the water. Clean water left in an open container is likely to go bad by becoming contaminated within 1-3 days. Furthermore, assuming that tap water is safe enough to drink, it can be kept in a closed container for up to 6 months or possibly longer.

However, it is good to check the water and apply a small amount of household chlorine bleach to purify it, but avoid bleach with fresheners or scents. Purified water sealed in a food-grade container can hold for at least two years and perhaps much longer.

Conclusion

With top-notch storage practices, water stored in 300 gallon water storage tanks cannot go bad easily. Thus, if one finds oneself in an unfortunate scenario, keeping water in a 300 gallon water storage tank can be a lifesaver.