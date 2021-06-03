Tips & Tricks that will help you improve your Paying guest accommodation

Being an owner of a Reliable pg, something that every owner wants is to provide their guests with proper comforts so that they can receive positive feedback and reviews which brings them more guests to rent the rooms to. Reliable pg in koramangala can most certainly do this by carefully preparing their guest accommodation even if the unpredictable weather causes a wreak havoc.

Even with a bit of careful planning and without a lot of outlay like adding an attractive and well stocked storage cupboard in the bathroom, bedroom or landing area, your visitors will always feel comfortable and cared in your gite or flat.

Here are a few others things that you can consider adding to your guest’s room to improve their quality lives.

Cotton Bedding: Adding Egyptian cotton bedding does not only feels cool against the skin when its warm but it also feels warmer in cooler weather which is something that ever person dreams for a comfortable and nice sleep. Since, nothing can outlast this material, it is definitely the ideal choice to get it done for your guest accommodation and give them a luxury hotel feel.

Blankets: Washable and tumble dry hi thermal 13.5 or 15. Tog blankets are one of the finest choices of blankets which can be bought for guest accommodations when its cooler. However, a few things that you must keep in mind while buying them is that you choose hypo-allergenic duvets so that it suits all the visitors including the allergy sufferers. In addition, you must also look out for the latest clever airflow technology which allows the person to breathe and prevent overheating when you warm up. If you are looking for a duvet for warm weather, I suggest you go for a lighter 10 to one.

Throwovers: Throwovers are a must have in an accommodation as there are times when it gets too warm for a blanket but too cold for just a sheet. In such cases throwovers are used as an alternative. They also make an occasion look pretty and even prettier if you have matching pillow shams, it will give even the simplest décor a very hotel like feel which I am pretty sure people love.