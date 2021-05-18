How Much Weight Can a Wheelchair Lift Hold?

The ideal wheelchair lift should be multi-purpose. It is vital that equipment of this kind should be able to support chairs and individuals of all weights – as well as any items that those individuals may be carrying or transporting.

For this reason, the best wheelchair lifts are robust, with the capacity to support 225 kilograms or more without incurring damage.

Wheel Chair Lifts from Level Access Lifts

Level Access Lifts offers a superb range of high quality platform lifts to match any budget. This selection includes numerous excellent wheelchair lifts – many of which can support the weight of more than five individuals at a time.

Our Straight Rail and Curved Rail stairlifts are available with a choice of lifting capacities – either 225kg or 300kg. That’s suitable for carrying two or three people depending on the option you choose.

Our Swedish Style Platform Lift has the highest capacity for weight, with an option available for 500kg loads. That’s the weight of more than six people.

Of course, the weight and size of wheelchairs must also be taken into account, which is why it is important to make a note of the model, weight limit and volume of each lift you are considering.

What to do if you are Not Sure of Your Requirements

It can be difficult to decide on the right lift if you are not clear on what you are looking for.

We highly recommend that you consult an architect or designer before you take steps towards installing your new lift to make sure that you have considered all eventualities. You need to be confident that the lift you have chosen correctly serves the requirements of those using the building in which it is to be placed.

The Level Access Lifts team is able to provide information for architects, including detailed drawings, specifications, building regulations compliances, required clearances and loading and fixing details.

You can also take a look at our Education Centre for detailed information about the types of lifts we supply to help you narrow down your requirements and learn a little more about the equipment you are considering.

