Why Choose EuroQuartz for Quartz Crystals?

If you are looking for expertly manufactured quartz crystals or crystal oscillators for almost any purpose, Euroquartz can provide everything you need to the highest possible standard.

But why choose us over any other supplier? In this article, we explain just a few of the aspects that place us among the very best in the industry.

1. Experience

We’ve been manufacturing and supplying crystal quartz, oscillators and related equipment and components for the last 40 years. In 1987, we acquired Brookes Crystals – a company that had been manufacturing quartz crystals since the second world war.

The elements that have come together to form EuroQuartz are rooted firmly in modern UK history. Over the years, we have developed an unparalleled level of expertise and service that younger companies just can’t match.

2. Flexibility

As an independent company, we’re capable of manufacturing bespoke items to order – based on the tightest specifications – as well as supplying customers from our extensive range of ready-made products.

If you are unable to find a particular item within our range, all you need to do is to get in touch and we’ll discuss your requirements in detail with a view to creating a unique product to meet your needs.

We even offer a quick turnaround service on certain products, reducing the wait time from a standard 15 days to a superfast 3 days.

3. Quality

We strive to uphold the highest of standards at all times. Euroquartz is certified to ISO 9001 (2000) quality management standards and practices stringent quality control at all times. Our clients know that the products they receive will always be unbeatable.

We supply crystal quartz and other components to the defence, medical, telecommunications, aerospace and electronic engineering industries to name just a few, so there is no room for error in the production of any single product.

4. Accessibility

As well as ordering direct from us, many of our clients have the option to go via one of our many distributors – positioned across the globe.

See here for a full list of all suppliers of our products.

5. Exceptional Standards of Service

To ensure that we always perform to the best of our abilities, the team at Euroquartz works closely with each customer to ascertain all project requirements in detail.

From the very beginning of the design process right through to ongoing after-sales support, our clients know that we are available to provide guidance, advice and answers at all times – as well as supplying top quality products without fail; including large or small quartz crystals, oscillators and other components.

