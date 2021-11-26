How SEO Agency makes Your Website Popular?

Many of you may have heard the term “search engine optimization”, but you have the image of “I don’t know what to do” or “it seems difficult”. Therefore, we will summarize simple SEO knowledge that even SEO beginners can understand and concrete measures that can be implemented immediately from tomorrow. Seo company in Delhi offers two crucial internal and external measurements, from creating high-quality content to publishing pages.

There are many marketing methods such as search-linked advertisements such as listings, data feed advertisements using feeds, affiliates, advertorials, and utilization of SNS. It is essential to combine these SEO methods well while identifying the target users to efficiently attract customers. In addition, if you are running a business that attracts customers, SEO measures that rank the Google My Business information of stores in the MAP search results in the area searched by the target user are attracting attention as a channel that leads to attracting customers.

Know the idea of Google, which is the basis of SEO measures!

To get closer to that ranking, make your site's pages more valuable, unique, high-quality, and comprehensive content. Pages with a useful purpose must meet the level of expertise, authority, and credibility. EAT is Google's set of evaluation criteria. It is an important idea that is indispensable for SEO measures. If you meet these three evaluation criteria when creating content and sites, it will be easier to be evaluated as a high-quality site. Points to hold before starting SEO measures.

SEO and Keywords

You need to understand search keywords before embarking on specific SEO measures.

Keyword selection is the most important task before you start SEO. It’s easy to choose keywords that are likely to attract customers. Still, it is necessary to carefully examine whether they have needs or match the content based on the user’s search status and intentions. Also, the SEO countermeasure word is one word for one page.

It is understood that you want to get a lot of keywords in the top search on one page and make them flow widely, but if you forcibly pack elements corresponding to various keywords on one page, the keyword theme will be blurred. The evaluation from the search engine does not go up, and the result is that the search ranking cannot be expected to improve with any keyword. SEO measures word is one word for one page 5-1 Search and select search keywords

The flow of keyword selection on the site starts with writing out as many candidate keywords as possible and checking the search volume. If you can’t find a candidate keyword, you can use Google’s keyword suggestion function to find out. Valuable features of SEO Keyword candidate function

Trendy Keywords

Grasp the trend of keywords and discover essential words to be dealt with. Visualize the keywords suggested by search engines about the keywords you manage.

Since the suggestion period is also displayed, trends can be analyzed and grasped. Keywords that require SEO measures, such as keywords that have recently been displayed and whose needs are increasing and no longer displayed words, can be managed without omission. Check the keyword search volume.

In addition, by subdividing the keywords (multiplying two or more types) into tail words so that the search intent and purpose become more apparent, it becomes easier to aim for higher-level display. Understand keyword search query types.

As Google’s search algorithms evolve, the relationship between search intent and content is becoming more critical.