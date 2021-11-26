Needed leadership traits for medical professionals

Necessary leadership qualities have parallels across industries. What is true for one is often true for another. Things like integrity, kindness, professionalism, determination and the like are ultimate determinants of business success. Leaders across history and industry are tasked with keeping team members on track, to lift morale and make incredible things possible for their organizations.

Yet the healthcare industry demands that some of these traits be at an even higher level than other industries.

“Some people are born with greater natural leadership capabilities, but leadership and management skills are learned and developed over time – they are not purely innate,” according to Vital Learning, a company that offers leadership training.

One trait that is both innate and can be built up is the passion for helping others. Altruism is, after all, at the heart of healthcare of any sort. A desire to care for others and help them through their pain, ailments and procedures is what makes a person shine in their profession.

Being able to connect with and develop this kind of dedication to the betterment of those around you will also help you maintain passion for your profession in the long term. The higher reaches of the medical field demand intense study, immersion training and nearly decades of focus to attain the necessary skills.

Calgary-based orthodontist Dr. Vivek Cheba said that he was fortunate to zero-in on his profession early-on.

“It was really thanks to my childhood dentist,” Dr. Cheba said. “That early introduction to what dentists and orthodontists can do and how they get to interact with others made me realize what I wanted to do when I grew up.”

There is a learning curve when it comes to owning a small business or practice and the only way to traverse it is to focus, learn about yourself and others and find ways to continually improve as much as possible, Cheba explained.

This mindset alone can help medical professionals of every kind navigate demanding and time intensive coursework as well as sometimes stressful work environments for the duration of their careers.

According to a Gallup, Inc. report, only 30 percent of the U.S. workforce is actively engaged in their work. That data can be translated to mean that a full 70% of Americans are not passionate about what they do on a day-to-day basis, for approximately 90,000 hours of their lives.

Solid communication with team members and commitment to organizational goals are also key to effective leadership.

“I am always learning. I suppose when I embarked on a career as an orthodontist I understood that learning would be an aspect of the rest of my work life. I am naturally curious and really always have been. The goal of continually bettering myself and my business appealed to me. I am perpetually learning so that I can provide my patients with the best possible care, but I think that is an understanding with everyone in the profession,” said Dr. Vivek Cheba.