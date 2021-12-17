  How Sliding Glass Door Transforms Singapore Homes

Gone are the days when homes were more enclosed, with each room feeling like a distinct entity where you could portion each housing area with thick walls. Before, home design styles entirely relied on wood doors and large walls to identify a portion of a home.

However, with the changes in the architectural structure, the glass partition wall and glass curtain in Singapore became a trend to bring more life to house structures. With glass entering the market, it became beneficial for different functions.

You might have seen a glass partition wall or curtain in Singapore commercial buildings, corporate offices, airports, and especially in residential areas.

For most homes, a sliding glass door in Singapore became a trend to elevate every homeowners’ space. It can be either for indoor or outdoor use. It’s one of the best ways to highlight your home interior and sceneries outside.

Why Have Sliding Glass Doors In Your Home

Blend interior concepts

You can achieve the fusion of classic and modern concept designs through the use of interior frameless sliding glass doors in your Singapore home. Alternatively, you can draw the blinds to create a sense of seclusion and company without closing off your house entirely. You can create an inviting and comfortable atmosphere by having a glass partition wall within your house interior.

With many homes turning to glass doors, it’s worth the money to upgrade your screen doors to a sliding glass door in Singapore because of the attractive style and utility they provide. More natural light can enter your home through the glass panels.

Have an easy to modify space

The more time you spend in your home, the more your space requirements alter. You may have a few changes over time. It is especially applicable for couples who may have a child in the future or for someone who wishes to have their own office. It means changes can be hard to apply when you have too much to change.

It’s easier to reconfigure your space with a sliding glass door in your Singapore home that divides two rooms or splits a single room in half.

Make your home feel more open.

One thing about open-concept spaces is that they give you a sense of ease and comfort. A frameless sliding glass door for your interior not only saves space but also makes your house look more spacious inside.

For outdoor installation, you can add a glass partition wall or glass curtain in Singapore in your patios to enhance style since it gives the illusion that your home appears wider.

Enjoy more natural light.

Windows let air flow and light inside the house. However, to have more light means you need to install more windows. However, you can increase the amount of natural light in your home by using a frameless sliding glass door in your Singapore home instead of solid doors.

If you are worried about privacy, you can design it with curtains depending on your theme interior. If you are a minimalist, you may select beige and white colours.

Improved appearance

Depending on your personal preferences, you can choose from a sliding glass door in Singapore. If you prefer a more modernised home where you can maintain openness while increasing light, frameless is a great way to go.

A frameless sliding glass door in Singapore contributes to the design and beauty of the interior of your home, as well as practicality, just like they do outside. Moreover, there are various options to ensure that your sliding door blends in with your home’s decor.

Where You Can Install A Sliding Glass Door

Sliding doors are a popular choice for internal doors because of their versatility and ability to expand your living area. Here are some places you may have one:

Bathroom area

You might have seen this idea a few times in interior magazines already. You may also consider having a frameless sliding glass door in your bathroom. You may choose from wall or glass mounted swing doors, corner entry or those with return panels.

Having asliding glass door in Singapore installed in your bathroom will allow you to increase the number of storage cabinets and accessories you have available. Natural sunlight from nearby buildings can flow into your home through an opaque glass door without compromising your sense of privacy.

Bedroom areas

As the door slides along a pivot, you won’t have to make room for the door to open and close, allowing for additional space in the room. A frameless sliding glass door can also be beneficial if you prefer to modify the area in the future.

It can create a modern aesthetic as it doesn’t need extra decorations. You may consider using only minimal furniture, such as a bed with nightstands, a lounging chair with a table, and whites and creams for the walls.

Living room area

In the past, balconies were ideal places to dry laundry since they were often warm and noisy, making them perfect locations for drying clothes. Maximising your outdoor view by installing a sliding glass door in Singapore that opens out to your backyard is a good idea if you have an excellent view of the outdoors.

If you are a landed-property owner who wants to create a cosy setting for their families and are also looking at ways to repurpose their patios, having a frameless sliding glass door can make a difference.

Kitchen area

The kitchen has undergone a dramatic shift in design, from primarily used for cooking and cleaning to where families gather to socialise. However, having a glass partition wall or sliding glass door in Singapore can make your cooking and dining experience even better.

In the case of a small kitchen, having a frameless sliding door is a popular option because of its aesthetic appeal and functionality. It also frees up room for other activities and increases the overall efficiency of the area.

