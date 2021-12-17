  How to Start Your Indoor Garden and Why You Should Do It

Even as cities and other urban spaces continue to grow and become more accessible to millions of people, there will always be a need for people to be close to green spaces. They’re not only better for the environment but are also important for people’s mental, emotional, and even physical well-being. Studies have shown that people who have access to green spaces have rated a better quality of life than those without.

But in city spaces and countries like Singapore, where the urban jungle has overtaken the real jungle in residential areas, having access to green spaces may be tricky. In this case, it might be more beneficial to try to cultivate those green spaces in the comfort of your own home.

Having indoor plants or getting your indoor garden is a perfect way to brighten up your own home. It’s not uncommon to see even small spaces like apartments or condos with gardens or plants. Nowadays, you can even find urban gardening tools or even an indoor gardening kit in Singapore.

Why do people want to grow plants indoors?

Are you a homeowner in an urban area with limited space? If so, it might be hard to figure out why you would want to dedicate an area to an indoor garden when your house is already small. But here are a few great reasons why you should think about growing plants indoors.

Boost your mood and emotional health. Humans were made to be around nature. In a city environment, adding greenery is a quick and easy way to boost your mood at times. If you’re looking to get inspired or recovering from a bad day, looking at plants or tending to them can clear anxiety. Having a great environment can also improve your concentration and productivity.

Humans were made to be around nature. In a city environment, adding greenery is a quick and easy way to boost your mood at times. If you’re looking to get inspired or recovering from a bad day, looking at plants or tending to them can clear anxiety. Having a great environment can also improve your concentration and productivity. Gain a relaxing and educational hobby. Know how to deal with plants, use certain gardening tools, or know things like what neem oil for plants is used for in Singapore ? Then you’re already more knowledgeable than most people about a productive hobby. Gardening is useful because it’s both directly and indirectly rewarding. Not only that, but it’s also a relaxing activity that can take your mind off of many things.

Know how to deal with plants, use certain gardening tools, or know things like what ? Then you’re already more knowledgeable than most people about a productive hobby. Gardening is useful because it’s both directly and indirectly rewarding. Not only that, but it’s also a relaxing activity that can take your mind off of many things. Grow your fruits, vegetables, and herbs. The number of plants that can survive indoors might surprise you. Did you know that many plants can survive and thrive in urban settings? And many of them are fruit or food-bearing plants. From tomatoes to rosemary to berries, under the right conditions, you can grow your home ingredients to use for your food!

The number of plants that can survive indoors might surprise you. Did you know that many plants can survive and thrive in urban settings? And many of them are fruit or food-bearing plants. From tomatoes to rosemary to berries, under the right conditions, you can grow your home ingredients to use for your food! Clean your indoor air. We’re all probably familiar with how city air isn’t the cleanest. If you think you’re safe indoors, think again. Enclosed air can sometimes be more unhealthy than outdoor city air. With indoor plants, though, they assist in removing toxins in the air and increasing humidity in the room.

We’re all probably familiar with how city air isn’t the cleanest. If you think you’re safe indoors, think again. Enclosed air can sometimes be more unhealthy than outdoor city air. With indoor plants, though, they assist in removing toxins in the air and increasing humidity in the room. Make your indoor space a more welcome environment. Indoor plants can add a lot more liveliness to a space. Without your indoor garden, your home may feel sterile and lifeless, like it has no personality. Many people add plants to add a spark of joy to their homes.

How do you start an indoor garden?

Having an indoor garden is not as simple as buying trowels or potting mix in Singapore. If you want a thriving garden to enjoy for years to come, you need to put some work into creating and cultivating their garden.

Want to know a few simple and effective tips on growing plants indoors? Here are some things you need to consider.

Learn the art of watering plants. In general, most houseplants are hardy enough to survive with minimal maintenance, but the biggest concern when it comes to keeping your plants healthy is whether or not they’re properly watered. Over-watering or under-watering your plants can kill them, so learning that delicate balance is key. Different types of plants need different amounts of water.

Use the right potting soil. Some plants are hardy and can handle generic potting soils, but for many fruit or vegetable-bearing plants, you might need to use a sterile potting mix in Singapore. Other types of plants, like flower-bearers, need potting soils that are high in nutrients or have special properties.

Choose the right pot or container for your plants. Pay close attention to the pot’s size, materials, and other attributes. Generally, you should always choose a container that’s relative to the size of your plant and not much bigger. If you get a pot that is too big for your plant, it may have a harder time absorbing moisture from the soil. Also, your pots should be able to drain water and excess moisture away to prevent the soil from staying too wet.

Determine the amount of light your plants need. Another thing you need to note with houseplants is that the amount of sunlight that each type of houseplant needs may vary! As Singapore is a tropical country, the best kinds of houseplants for our weather are those that can survive in tropical or arid climates. But if you want to take care of finickier plants, you’ll need to do some research on how you can adjust their environment so that they can grow comfortably.

Pay attention to temperatures and humidity. Similar to the last point, if you want to grow a variety of plants as a beginner, you should focus on tropical plants that can do well in native climates, such as cacti, ficus, palms, and more.

Looking for a “grow your own plant” kit in Singapore? Check out Farmcity global for a diverse variety of farming products that you’ll surely need. Start your urban garden now!