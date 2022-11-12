Your home is where you feel most comfortable, with your private space doubling as a practical and functional place to look after your family as well as to relax and rejuvenate yourself.

When looking into redesigning one or more of your rooms, focusing on adding key focal pieces to add a touch of elegance, glamour and class will make enjoying your downtime easier. With this in mind, continue reading to learn how to add a touch of elegance to your home interiors.

Statement Rugs

First off, one relatively simple way of transforming your living room or bedroom into a classier and more elegant place to enjoy an evening is to invest in an oversized statement rug.

In particular, look for Oriental or Persian-designed statement rugs that have been handcrafted, and furthermore, try and choose colors and shades which are not necessarily already prominent in your current room design.

A statement rug will make a bold yet classy impact on the eye, serve to significantly brighten a darker room that never has much natural light, enhance and improve the effect of your other pieces of décor and will make the room more inviting to visiting family and friends.

Ambient Lighting

Lighting is one of the most underestimated influential factors in creating the atmosphere of a room, and when it comes to wanting to inject an elegant layer to the impression you get when you enter, ambient lighting is a must.

Effective ideas for ambient lighting in any room include:

Use lamps that have a pot or can holder to create recessed light

Replace your existing lightbulbs with energy-saving alternatives

Optimize natural light

Use strategically placed mirrors on opposite walls

Install dimmer switches to control the level of lighting in each room

A French Design Piece

Depending entirely on who else you share your home with, it may or may not be appropriate to invest in a key, focal piece of furniture of home décor that is much more for appreciating from afar than for regular use.

If you do feel in a position to invest in a beautiful piece of focal furniture, then you should absolutely look no further than ligne roset bromley, which has an incredibly stunning range of furniture for every room of your home, all by a prominent French designer.

Less Is More

Finally, when it comes to choosing appropriate decorative items for your home, think about what you are choosing and where you are positioning the new item.

Candles, both incredibly fashionable and brilliant for creating a warm and cozy atmosphere, make for a beautiful vista on a windowsill or, indeed, above the fireplace, but be sure to choose the design of your new candles carefully and remember less is more.

Other more decorative elements for a room with a more elegant design in mind include soft and decadent throws, cushions with embellishments, artwork that serves to provoke creative thoughts and ideas, and ornate light fittings.