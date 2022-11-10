4 Things You Need to Know About Balayage Hair

Are you thinking of getting your first hair colouring? Or have you had dozens of different styles before, and you’re looking for something new? If so, maybe it’s time to try out balayage hair. Balayage has grown in popularity over the years and is known for its sun-kissed, beachy and natural look. Here are four things you need to know about balayage.

What is balayage?

Balayage is a colour application technique in which, instead of using foils for your hair colour, the stylist uses a brush dipped in a lightener to paint onto the hair. Since it’s a freehand technique, it results in a natural-looking gradient from your roots to your fully coloured hair at the tips. This technique makes balayage hair low-maintenance since it allows your hair to regrow without noticeable differences.

What is the process of getting a balayage?

The stylist and the customer would consult about their balayage appointment in Singapore. Since balayage is associated with a sun-kissed, natural look, stylists usually recommend a colour three shades lighter or less than your natural hair colour. The colour doesn’t have to be blonde, though it is the most popular option.

The stylist first paints the colour on the surface of the strands and gradually adds more until the tips are fully saturated. This technique creates a natural blend on balayage hair and helps your actual hair colour stand out.

What’s the difference between balayage and highlights?

The most noticeable difference between balayage and highlights is the technique. During a hair highlight appointment in Singapore, the hairstylist would use foils to apply the hair colour. The result is a uniform gradient that can go several shades lighter than balayage can accomplish.

On the other hand, hairstylists paint the colour onto the hair during a balayage appointment in Singapore. The result is a natural-looking, non-uniform gradient that’s best with a colour close to your natural shade.

How do you maintain a balayage?

Balayage hair is low-maintenance, so there’s not much you need to do to keep it looking good. Use high-quality hair care products, such as sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner. You can also get in-salon treatments while you wait for your next touch-up. Consider a hair toner service to eliminate brassiness or a bond-building treatment to strengthen your hair.

Are you ready to get the balayage hair of your dreams? Contact Black Hair Salon to consult with their experienced hair stylists by visiting their website.