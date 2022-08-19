How to Encourage Intimacy Between You and Your Partner

Intimacy, both physical and emotional, is incredibly important in a relationship. It helps you to build trust between you and your partner and allows you to be your authentic selves with each other. This is why it is necessary to work on becoming more intimate with your partner, particularly if you have been feeling distant from them recently or it is a new relationship that appears to be moving forward into something more serious than casual dating.

However, while it is important to connect in this way in your relationship, some people find it harder to open up and be vulnerable than others do. There can be numerous reasons for this, but if you are finding that you and your partner are finding intimacy difficult at the moment, here are some suggestions that could help you get past this.

Try Something New Together

A good place to start if you are feeling a lack of intimacy in your relationship is by sharing some new experiences. This could be something as simple as a fun day excursion, a show at the theatre, or something more extensive like going on vacation somewhere you have both always wanted to see. The reason these new experiences can help you both connect is that it is an opportunity to create some happy memories together. If you are enjoying yourselves, you will also associate those positive feelings with each other, not just the activities that you are engaging in.

Make Time for More Sex

In some relationships that are struggling with intimacy, the idea of instigating sex can be a little daunting, particularly if you feel that your partner has been rebuffing your advances lately. Of course, no one should ever be pressured into sexual acts, and it is important to respect each other’s boundaries. That being said, sex gratification is something that a lot of people need from their relationship, and it can certainly help to bring couples closer together if they are enjoying healthy sex lives. If you do feel that improvement can be made in this department, respectfully broach the subject with your partner. Ask them if their needs are being met, and see if you can both agree to make more time for sex in your relationship. Scheduling sex might not sound like a lot of fun, but this can be a great first step to more frequent and spontaneous sex in the long term. You may also want to discuss any fantasies you have with each other or visit adult stores like My Amazing Fantasy to do some shopping together and help you both get excited about sex again.

Be Kind to Each Other

When you feel as though you are being criticized or ignored by your partner, this can damage your self-esteem and your trust in the relationship. You don’t need to place one another on a pedestal, but you do need to make sure you are being kind. Actively listen in conversations, ask each other how your day has been, and offer compliments to help give each other a boost and feel seen. This can help encourage those feelings of love and trust and help both of you feel more desired in your relationship overall.

If you would like to try and improve the intimacy in your relationship, there are a lot of things you can try, but the above suggestions could be great places to start.