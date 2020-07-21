How to find a registered agent in my State?

Forming a new business is an exciting experience. The steps are simple and if you follow them then you will easily reach the desired result. There are specific people that can make the procedure extra easy and can take away the anxiety that you might have with certain issues, such as the registered agents or the statutory agents.

TRUiC is here to assist you all the way with the formation of your business. Whatever the questions, we offer you the necessary tools and help you with marketing plans and communication with the best services available. This resource can be very helpful if you need further information about the role of a registered agent and details about how to find one in your state.

What is a registered agent?

A registered agent is an individual or business entity that takes care of all your legal documents and issues, like taxes. When you form an LLC it is very important to have a registered agent in order to be sure that your business is safe in the hands of a professional. We highly recommend you find someone who has a wealth of experience or a trustworthy company.

You will need them especially when you file your Articles of Organization with the Secretary of State or another official government agency.

Can I be my own business’ registered agent?

There are many states in America that require you to have a registered agent. However, the answer to the question is yes, as long as you know what the responsibilities are in order to be able to handle difficult situations.

A registered agent is in charge of:

Forms of taxes

Legal documents

Official government issues

Summons (Service of Process) – Notice of a lawsuit

Don’t forget that a registered agent is preferred to be a permanent resident of the state where the busness will be operating in order to be aware of all the legal procedures as well as the way a business works there.

What are the benefits of a registered service agent?

When assigning a registered service agent to help in the formation of your LLC or corporation there are a number of benefits that follow, especially if you choose to have an affordable, national, third-party registered agent service officer—like ZenBusiness or Incfile. These advantages include:

Compliance with the Law

Peace of Mind

Flexibility

Privacy

Also, the greatest advantage when choosing a service is that there is an ability to form an LLC in any of the 50 states. They have a wide variety of people they work with so it will be very easy to find the ideal suit for your business needs.

What are the best Registered Agent Services criteria?

If you are wondering about the criteria a registered agent service should have, there are indeed some and they are very important in order to make you feel safe in their hands. These are as follows:

Compliance management: reminders for filing annual reports and reaching deadlines.

reminders for filing annual reports and reaching deadlines. Document management: Filing and organizing official legal documents so you can access them from your online business account.

Filing and organizing official legal documents so you can access them from your online business account. Availability: Able to answer any questions by phone or online that you may have regarding your business as well as ready to handle any difficult situation at any time you need them.

Able to answer any questions by phone or online that you may have regarding your business as well as ready to handle any difficult situation at any time you need them. Thorough coverage: the ability to provide registered agent services in all 50 states.

What is the best Registered agent service available?

1. ZenBusiness registered agent

ZenBusiness provides excellent quality services at a relatively low price. They are also up-front about offering premium features for your business formation, like their worry-free guarantee, in which they file your company’s annual report or any other documentation. Also, they’ll include a full year of professional registered agent services with LLC formation, if you choose to co-operate with them. They offer an online document management system and they’ll scan and upload all your necessary legal documents and mail you physical copies if necessary.

ZenBusiness services are very reliable and they will offer you all the assistance you might need.

2. Incfile Registered Agent

This service has been helping entrepreneurs since 2004. They have built a strong reputation in the field of registered agent services. If you form an LLC with Incfile, they offer a free year of their services which include scanning all your documents to your online account and physically mailing you the important legal ones.Their extra features include banking offers, business contract templates, business website offers, etc.

Conclusion

Wherever your business might be, there are plenty of options to choose from in order to get your registered agent services. TRUiC is the company that can offer you important tools, information, and extra assistance in each of your set-up steps. Remember that the start is always the most important, so having professionals right from the beginning will save you from anxiety and unnecessary risks.