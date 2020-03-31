How to Get a Medical Marijuana Card

Medical marijuana can be used to treat various diseases and conditions. It’s the same product as recreational marijuana, but used for medical purposes instead. Medical marijuana can reduce chronic pain, spasticity from multiple sclerosis, nausea, and vomiting caused by chemotherapy. Other conditions that it can treat include:

Alzheimer’s disease

Cancer

Appetite loss

Crohn’s disease

Epilepsy

Glaucoma

Schizophrenia

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Muscle spasms

Wasting syndrome (cachexia)

If you suffer from any of these conditions and have been prescribed medical marijuana as treatment, you might be wondering where and how you can obtain it.

You can get medical marijuana in Oklahoma from any reputable dispensary in Tulsa, but first, you need a medical marijuana card. Here’s how:

Gather documentation

There are several forms of documentation you need to present to prove your identity and Oklahoma residency. For proof of Oklahoma residency, you need a digital, colored copy of any one of the following — and all must be issued in Oklahoma:

A utility bill from the month preceding the date of application (cellular telephone and internet bills are NOT included)

A residential property deed for any property owned in the State of Oklahoma

Driver’s license (photocopied front and back)

Oklahoma voter identification card

Original identification card (photocopied front and back)

The rental agreement to any residential property located in the State of Oklahoma

For proof of identity, you can present a digital, color copy of either your Oklahoma driver’s license or Oklahoma identification card (both photocopied front and back), as well as any of the following:

A U.S. passport or any other form of identification issued by the U.S. government

A clear, colored, full-faced digital photograph

An Adult Patient Physician Recommendation Form (must be dated within at least 30 days of submitting your application)

A tribal identification card that has been approved for identification purposes by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety (ODPS) Oklahoma tribal photo identification cards issued on or after January 8, 2008 (Caddo Nation of Oklahoma, Delaware, Muscogee (Creek) Nation of Oklahoma, Apache of Oklahoma, Kiowa, Absentee Shawnee, Choctaw, Comanche) United States Bureau of Indian Affairs identification card

If available, your Medicaid or Medicare insurance card or documentation



Apply online



Visit the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) website to submit your application online. You’ll need the following information:

Full name

Proof of identity

Address and proof of residency

Date of birth

Phone

Email address

Contact information

Clear, color, full-faced ID photo



Pay the fee



Once you’ve gathered the relevant documents and successfully filled out your application form, you need to pay the online application fee. The standard application fee is $100, while the reduced application fee is $20 for those who qualify (granted that you provide proof of enrollment in Medicaid or Medicare). Once paid, you can now submit your application for review by OMMA.



Wait



If you are approved, you’ll receive an approval letter in the mail within 14 days of the application submission with your MMJ card. Your card is valid for up to two years unless it’s revoked by OMMA. If denied, you can expect a call from them explaining to you the reasons why.



That’s all you need to obtain your medical marijuana card which gives you access to over 1,100 of Oklahoma’s dispensaries.