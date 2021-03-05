How To Increase Your Chances Of Landing A Pilot Job

You just completed your pilot training, and you finally have a license. Isn’t that exciting? Now you’re ready to storm the labor market, but you’re not quite sure how to proceed. If you feel this particular way after completing your online aviation courses, you’re not alone. Although there is a high demand for pilots, it can still be challenging to land your first pilot job. Most employers are looking out for experience, and if you don’t have this to offer, it can get quite tricky. However, we’ve got some tips for you to increase your chances of landing a pilot job, and you can find them below.

Get a Flight Instructor Certificate

Training as a flight instructor is one of the easiest things to do when you first get your commercial certificate. Most people don’t want to hear it, but you need more certification to stand out after online aviation training. The most straightforward entry-level job you can get is as a flight instructor. Many employers see it as a good mark when a pilot indicates they have flight instructing experience. Getting a flight instructor certificate might just be your best bet of successfully landing a pilot job.

Continue Your Training

You need as much rating as you possibly can, so continue to train. Endorsements will also take you quite far too, so try to get more of them. Although finances might be a restraining factor, try to fly different airplanes while you still can. Take more courses to build up your online aviation training. Additional training and qualifications only work to add more value to your resume and make you stand out to potential employers.

Research the Aviation Industry and the Job Market

Knowing where to target in your job search and what potential employers are looking out for requires research. Don’t let your geographical location limit you or the opportunities waiting for you. With ample research, you will be made aware of the qualifications and experience employers are looking for. This way, you can channel your effort into building up critical areas to get you that pilot job.

Networking is Everything

Companies tend to rate applicants with a recommendation from former employees over others. This way, they believe the person would be less of a risk than those without recommendation. Many vacancies have been filled simply through networking without the public ever knowing. Become active in the aviation community. Attend events and organizations. If needed, rub shoulders with the right people. Stay in touch with flight instructors from your online aviation training. This is because they are ahead of you in the aviation career and might show you the way up.