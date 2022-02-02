Know More about Wood Utility Pole Installation

Wood utility pole installation is one of the most crucial services that require precision and expertise. People can get pole installation services for temporary power for banks, schools, businesses, private clients, and other organizations. Mainly, individuals opt for this installation service when they have a project under construction and need a power supply to the site.

It is always advisable to seek the services of a reputable company when in need of wood utility poles. Qualified experts not only carry out the installation but also help with the electrical works. That notwithstanding, experienced installers come with the best equipment to handle the tasks at hand. Moreover, they assist in removing poles that are not in use anymore, especially when the job gets completed.

Do you want to learn more about this kind of pole installation? Read on to get the insights.

Selecting a Pole

Usually, wood utility pole installation begins by choosing the right pole. For private or home use, a second-hand pole might prove sufficient. However, those who require a heavy wire load on the pole might need to purchase a new pole.

The height of the pole selected depends on the application a client has in mind. Overall, utility companies recommend for 1/6th of the pole to get buried. But this depends on the topography of the area. If the installation is being done on a sloppy area, the experts will add the diameter of the base of the post based on the level that will be buried in the ground.

However, there are some experts that advise burying up to a third of the wood pole underground. This is mainly recommended when the pole will carry a heavy wire load. Alternatively, they can bury up to 10 percent of the pole, plus an extra foot. Normally, most poles come treated with creosote for protection.

After determining the height of the pole they want to be above ground, the utility company has to work on the hole. The hole must be dug wide enough to ensure that a pair of 2 x 4s fit along one side of the hole while enabling the pole to slide down the hole. Mostly, a hole that is one foot wider than the pole works perfectly.

The next step entails raising the pole. The experts mostly lift and set the wood utility pole using a backhoe or crane. However, if they don’t have such equipment, they can achieve this using a come-along or a winch.

When setting the [pole, they must ensure that a pair of the2 x 4s are placed down along one side of the hole. This is done to brace the bottom of the pole. The pair has to stick up out of the hole, and they should be higher than the width of the selected pole at its base.

What’s more, the experts have to dig a shallow trench. It should be dug away from the pole, but in the direction, it will lie as they lift it in an upright position. The wood utility pole then gets slid into the hole and braces against the pair of the 2 x 4s.

When using a winch, the experts attach it high on the pole. The placement of the winch depends on the height of a structure or tree where they can attach it. Moreover, they have to attach a pair of ropes at a high point of the pole. The ropes help to stabilize the pole as they lift it. It’s also advisable to have a couple of people hold the ropes to ensure that the pole won’t sway during the installation.