LET’S GET TO KNOW ABOUT DAMIEN MATCHAM AMBULANCE SERVICES

Damien Matcham can be called one of Australia’s most respected entrepreneurs, and he comes along with over 20 years of extensive experience in the health sector. He currently runs his firm, which is indulged in providing people across the country with the best in class health facilities and medical assistance. Looking at his 20-year long journey in the health field, Former Katungul CEO Damien Matcham, was once affiliated with one of the top public health organizations providing community health programs to people around the world.

With over two decades of the tremendous experience, Damien Matcham has served various sub-domains such as General Health Care, Health Checks, Illness Prevention, Immunization, Sexual Health, Nicotine Replacement Therapy, Women’s & Men’s Health, Chronic Disease Management, etc.

Damien Matcham enrolled in the volunteer work with the renowned St John ambulance brigade in 1990 and received numerous appreciations and applause for all the great job he did in the same field.

If we look at his celebrated career spread over 20 years, at the same time, he has been rewarded with several badges of recognition. Although he has mainly remained busy with his daily work commitments, he has always found time to serve the many underprivileged people around his area.

Damien Matcham is quite famous as a fun-loving guy among his peers, and he always comes around with a soft spot for all the needy and disadvantaged people who couldn’t afford essential medical services. Okay, that was the whole explanation why he still aligned himself with a variety of charitable trusts and societies to provide them with the best in class health facilities and assistance.

Former Katungul CEO Damien Matcham got disqualified for 15 years from administering Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander corporations. It is clear that Mr. Matcham abused his trust position by obtaining large amounts of payments, which he was not entitled to and which were purchased for his personal use, the written judgment said.

His breaches of trust got committed over four years in circumstances that demonstrate that he should have known that he was not entitled to payments. Anthony Bevan, the Registrar of Indigenous Corporations, says it is the worst case of personal embezzlement from an Aboriginal corporation he has ever seen.

The Indigenous Health Service Chief Executive got ordered to pay $1.2 million for the organization’s embezzlement. Damien Matcham, while working at the Katungul Aboriginal Community Corporation, which provides health care to indigenous people in New South Wales, awarded himself unauthorized bonuses.

He claimed pay at one point for working more than 24 hours a day. The Federal Court forced Damein Matcham Tasmania to offer the organisation’s fee of $705,905, pay $500,000 to the Government, and also cover legal costs. Matcham got barred for 15 years from managing Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander businesses.

Even when Damien Matcham Tasmania was a child, he was always in the medical services, and at his school, he also took part in many gigs and skits. He got himself enrolled in one of the best medical colleges in the country after finishing with the same. Besides his career aspirations, Damien Matcham had always wanted to do something to improve the underprivileged people around him.