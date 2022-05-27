LEW Services: 4 Causes Of Electrical Fires | Tan TP Consultants

Many people say it is better to get robbed several times than to experience house fires. Although both events are terrible, at least in robbery, you only lose a few items. But during a fire, you could lose everything, even your life, as LEW services always remind people.

Speaking of LEW services, one of the primary causes of house fires is faulty electrical wirings. And it is not just having faulty electrical wiring and damaged outlets, but the way families carelessly use appliances also contributes to the higher chances of house fires.

This reason makes LEW endorsement much more crucial not only in residential areas but also for commercial and industrial establishments and properties that frequently use heavy-duty equipment and appliances.

This article will discuss the most common causes of electrical fires in Singapore.

4 Most Common Causes of Electrical Fires

Electricity is a crucial part of living. Our homes alone rely heavily on electricity, from the lights that illuminate the room in the evening to the food we preserve in the refrigerator. Most residential buildings need a licensed electrical engineer to check the electrical safety before people inhabit the building. But why do their opinions matter?

Electrical safety is a practice and set of guidelines to reduce electrical hazards. Without this set of guidelines, electrical works are bound to cause accidents and deaths.

Here are the common causes of electrical fires in residential, commercial, and industrial areas:

Faulty outlets and sockets

Faulty and worn out outlets and sockets are common causes of electrical fires. Faulty outlets happen if the sockets are not installed properly. They may not be properly grounded. A LEW in Singapore must check the installation of the outlets.

Additionally, worn out sockets have loose and damaged wirings inside them.

Moreover, outdated sockets may not be able to support modern appliances and technology and may cause an inconsistent power supply to the equipment.

Plugging appliances with damaged cords could effortlessly spark and ignite the fire from the faulty outlet due to a power surge.

Prevention Tips

Ideally, you should change your electrical sockets after five years as they start to degenerate at this mark and may open leeway to small risks. One way to determine that you need to call LEW services for electrical outlet replacement is by identifying the signs of degenerating sockets.

These signs include sparking when plugging in cords, outlet warmth when in use, flickering lights, and damaged socket covers.

You should also consider the compatibility of your current appliances to your sockets.

Use updated sockets and panels, such as outlets with ground fault circuit interrupters when upgrading your electrical works. You can ask your licensed electrical engineer for this technology.

Faulty and worn-out electrical wirings

If faulty and worn-out electrical sockets are a problem, damaged and outdated electrical wirings are another thing.

Electrical wirings are simply the network of cables that connects your outlets, switches, bulb sockets, and others.

The lifespan of electrical wiring lasts up to 20 years. More risks and issues may arise after that age. You need LEW services in Singapore to check your household wirings if they exceed 20 years.

Firstly, outdated electrical appliances may not be able to keep up with modern appliances today. They may malfunction and fail to provide sufficient power to the devices, despite the lack of physical damage on the cables.

Secondly, your modern appliances may max out the capacity of your outdated electrical wirings. It is a threat as it can cause overheated cables.

Lastly, damaged and exposed cables can easily ignite a fire.

The problem with damaged wirings is they are hard to spot since they are hidden behind your walls or buried underground. It is why LEW services and checkups are crucial.

Prevention Tips

Being able to identify signs of faulty wirings is the first step in the prevention of electrical fires.

These signs include frequent circuit breaker trips, apparent damaged wirings, flickering light bulbs, burning odours, and warm and scorched outlets.

Never try fixing your electrical wirings by yourself. It is advisable to hire a licensed electrical engineer.

Extension cord overload

<img src=”https://i.ibb.co/YT5dQ2c/Extension-cords-overload.png” alt=”Extension-cords-overload” border=”0″ />

Extension cords are a great tool at home and work. An extension cord is an electrical device with a single plug on one end and multiple outlets on the other.

People use extension cords when an electrical outlet is inaccessible for their equipment. Most extension cords can stretch as long as one hundred feet.

The extension cord’s plug is connected to the main outlet for the power source. The electricity flows through the extension cord to the multiple sockets on the other end. The appliance gets electricity once plugged into the extension cord sockets.

Extension overload happens when you plug multiple appliances into the extension cord all at once. An overloaded extension may overheat and cause a fire. It is crucial to get an extension cord with LEW endorsement.

Prevention Tips

As much as possible, only buy from the safety-approved extension cord. Avoid plugging multiple appliances into your extension cord. When using heavy-duty equipment, avoid using a thin extension cord.

Never use staples or nails to pin the cord on the ground and keep them in place. If the extension sockets feel warm, don’t use them. Your LEW in Singapore may give you suggestions on safe extension cord use.

Light Fixtures

Who would have thought that light bulbs could cause a fire? How could this happen? When the wattage of the bulb is too high for the fixtures or exceeds the lamp’s limit, it could cause overheating and, later on, ignite the fire.

Fixtures without proper ventilation are also prone to overheating. It is why buildings seek LEW endorsement to ensure safe light fixtures.

Prevention Tips

Make sure to use the proper wattage of the light bulb at home. Don’t ignore a flickering light bulb, especially new ones. It could be a sign of electrical issues. Check the exposed cords of your lamps. Call LEW services for signs of damaged cables.

Avoid leaving lamps and light bulbs on when not in use.

Takeaway

The most effective way to ensure electrical safety is to have a licensed electrical engineer design, install, check, and fix your electrical work. It is the first step towards electrical safety.

