Preparing For The Worse With These Electrical Skateboards

It is very common for our electrical devices to stop working suddenly without any intimation. Hence, we need to prepare ourselves for the worse things to happen. The same goes with even the best electric skateboard. Though you may not have come across this situation before, you will have to sometime later.

A necessary knowledge about these e-skates is very important to cope with any kind of problem. For this, you might have to first understand the reasons why your boards might not work. The symptoms mainly include:

Skateboard Won’t Turn On

If your battery is not working, then it might be damaged by water or some circuit. In such cases, you can try turning it on after half an hour. If it still doesn’t work then you might have to bring it for repair or read the instruction manual for further details.

Speed Wobbling

This is a very common problem that happens with many skaters. Thus, you need to make sure that you check your trucks before you ride for any loose connections. You can also try changing your stances by putting more weight on the front foot.

Unable to charge the battery

This usually happens when moisture enters your battery channel. You first check your input power is stable and is working. Try to on and off the skateboards a few times and even hold on to the battery button for a few seconds. If still your battery doesn’t show charged then you will have to check your instruction manual.

Just buying an electric skateboard is not just enough, you will also have to know for how long you have to keep it for charging. The required charging time will all depend on the brand and the model you are having. Usually, it takes around 2 to 5 hours to charge your battery. Moreover, you will also have to consider the capacity of your battery and the charging time before you buy.

For example, you got an off-road electric skateboard for a trip. While going on a ride, all you will need to do is to fill your backpack and carry a few extra batteries, and just go ahead. That way you can have more charged batteries to complete longer trips.

Trucks and wheels not aligned:

If this is the problem then you need to fix it immediately. If this continues for a longer period then not only the truck and the wheels, even the decks will get damaged.

Incorrect board ride:

This is the same as speed wobbling, but here you will find it difficult to turn in the direction you want. The cause would be your truck or wheels are too tight or loose. Or else you will have to disassemble the parts and swap the wheels to check if it works.

Trucks making noise:

This is mainly because your trucks are too loose or too tight.

Brakes making noise: This happens when something gets stuck in the brake system or your belt tension is making that noise. This is a quite difficult task and you need a tool kit to get this done.

Most importantly it is important to have regular maintenance of these skateboards.