Qualities of a good tax Lawyer

When you faced with tax issues, you may find it rough with hefty penalties to pay and such complications. To avoid such, you need to hire a knowledgeable and experienced tax attorney who understands how to deal with various tax issues.

However, not every tax lawyer you have met online is a good fit for you.

Find out some qualities of a great tax attorney to look out for.

Experience

The cliché that ‘experience is the best teacher’ cannot be overemphasized. The tax lawyer you choose must have extensive experience in tax matters. During your first meeting with the attorney, try to inquire about their experience in tax matters and other related specialties like real estate and business law. Surprisingly, many people only think a lawyer is one who is well versed in criminal law. Not every lawyer can handle tax issues, get a specialist in such, and satisfactorily handle your case. Again, the lawyer should confirm if he/she has handled similar cases. That will tell you how they are in touch with current tax matters and their level of competence.

Tax law knowledge

In addition to experience, the attorney should have a thorough understanding of matters concerning law. The lawyer should be aware of the latest revenue service and the latest government regulations, precedents that may apply to your case, and tax code changes. Working with an attorney that has an in-depth knowledge on tax issues, you’ll have a better chance of achieving your intended results.

legal resolutions options

Many people involved in tax litigations attend the proceedings with two options in mind; they will be found guilty or will be acquitted of the allegations against them. It doesn’t happen that way. The legal attorney should be knowledgeable and have experience in many other options to resolve your case. In some circumstances, a reasonable attorney will be able to negotiate for out of court settlements in your favor. They can also help settle for compromises with the IRS or other officials that may lead to garnishments, and your case can be dismissed due to other extenuating circumstances like disability, sickness, or upon the death of a party involved in the case.

Good rapport

The tax attorney you hire will determine your future as an individual and that o your business. The lawyer should be able to communicate and keep a good rapport. The person should be able to keep you at ease throughout the process and spell out your case in a concise manner so you can understand the process and the direction that the case is likely to take. They should have the desire to answer all your queries about the case.

Qualifications

A law degree is the tax attorney’s basic qualification to practice. A competent one may have a master’s degree in law. You need a qualified attorney, but again, they should have years of experience in practice. That is what gives them the confidence to help you navigate the legal tax matters.

Do not go for a tax lawyer because of an advert you saw online. Find out their level of experience and if they are fit for your case. You can ask for referrals from your reliable business friends. A competent legal tax consultant like Karl Schranz, will make it easy for you and fight to deliver justice in your favor.