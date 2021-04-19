Ronnee Strickland : All you need to know about the clay artist

Ronnee Strickland has been a polymer clay artist for 30 years. His work has been seen around the world. His use of color is unique, artsy, and appealing. — his work has included jewelry, vases, objet d’art, bathroom accessories. Cuff links for men. Mobiles for a baby’s room. He first dipped her feet in this art medium when home recuperating from back surgery in 1976 and has progressed a lot in the ensuing years. He has been totally self taught and he first used books he found in craft stores to finally develop his own technique.

This grew and grew until his unique work could be recognized as a “Ronnee Strickland.” He has traveled extensively to teach his craft and worked with several companies who see clays, has taught for various craft stores such as Michael’s and taught individual classes to people contacting him over the internet. Ronnee continues to work with this clay and has learned to incorporate other art media with the clay. The most recent series shown was vases using the Japanese technique of mokeme gane utilizing many colors such as the metallic colors of nickel, gold, silver, bronze and copper