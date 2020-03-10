SEO is an Investment in Your Company’s Future

“I invested in a website for my business, but nobody sees it.” Is this true for your company? If this the case for your company, don’t worry, we can fix this. The problem might be your website and then again, it might be something completely different. Let’s go on the assumption that the website is fine or even fabulously spectacular. Even so, a fabulously spectacular website is not likely to land on Google’s page 1 all by itself. Most websites require some assistance getting there. If the problem isn’t the fabulously spectacular website, then what is it?

The problem is that the investment was only part of what is required to appear on page 1 in Google search engine result pages. Investing in the website without investing in a means to help people find it is like printing up business cards but never giving them to other people.

Many companies have invested in a website. They have purchased a domain name and a hosting package. They have designed and built it (or paid others to do that). But ask them if they have gotten any return on this investment and many will report that they got the website because it was expected and that their website just costs money. When asked if their website appears in the first three pages of Google or Bing search results, most business owners will say no.

So, what is the solution? Three words: Search Engine Optimization (or SEO). What is SEO? SEO is a process of making a website appear more relevant to search engines for certain keywords than other sites.

The advantage of being found in Google or Bing is that just about everyone is using them when they need to find something on the internet.

Google will not automatically put your site at the top of the first page. There are many factors that Google uses when ranking websites based on keywords.

How to convince Google to put your website on page 1? A small business in New Jersey can partner with a NJ SEO company that can assist getting your website to rank well in Google search results.

Online marketing can bring local or global customers to a business. Complete your website investment with SEO. To learn how SEO can be an investment in your company’s future, see this infographic by Landau Consulting.