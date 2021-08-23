Some Common Signs to Diagnose the Cat for Hyperthyroidism

If your cat has been suffering from hyperthyroidism, consider looking for the best veterinarian near you. It would be pertinent that you should not take the condition of your pet lightly. Most people would be cruel to their pets and put them to sleep, as they could not see the agony the cat has to undergo. It would be too selfish on their part, as with early diagnosis and proper treatment, the disease could be cured.

Numerous cats, suffering from hyperthyroidism have been cured successfully. However, you would require early diagnosis and proper treatment from the veterinarian. In the event, you were looking for more information on hyperthyroidism, consider going through https://incrediblethings.com/pets/cat-hyperthyroidism-signs-diagnosis-and-treatment/.

Common signs to determine in a cat for hyperthyroidism

If you have witnessed a sudden spike in the energy levels of your cat, consider checking the appetite of your cat as well. It would be important for you to look for signs of increased appetite and weight loss in your cat. Regardless of the cat having an increased appetite losing weight, has been the most common sign of hyperthyroidism.

Moreover, consider looking for more signs of hyperthyroidism to ensure that your hunch is right. Some other important signs to determine in your cat when checking for hyperthyroidism would be as follows –

Excessive loss in weight

Increased appetite

Restless or increased activity

Aggressive behavior

Losing excessive hair coat

Increased heart rate

High blood pressure

Frequent urination

Periodic vomiting

Difficulty in breaking

Weak muscles

Consider looking for the aforementioned signs in your cat for hyperthyroidism. It would not be wrong to suggest that the disease could deteriorate the health of your cat leading to heart failure. Therefore, it would be important that you should not be complacent with the health issues of your pet.

Benefits of early diagnosis

Rest assured that when you diagnose the symptoms and the disease early, you would have a great chance to save your cat. Early diagnosis of the disease would ensure that you visit the veterinarian early. It would give the cat a fighting chance against the struggles.

However, the veterinarian would be required to draw the blood of the cat several times to complete the diagnosis. It would be important as thyroid levels tend to vary over time. Therefore, a single diagnosis of the disease could be misleading. Moreover, the veterinarian should administer other tests and urinalysis to determine whether the enhanced production of thyroid hormone has affected the other organs of the body or not.

Do not confuse hyperthyroidism with hypothyroidism

At times, people confuse hyperthyroidism with hypothyroidism. Rest assured that hypothyroidism is entirely the opposite of hyperthyroidism.

In hyperthyroidism, the thyroid gland produces a huge amount of thyroid hormone. In hypothyroidism, the thyroid gland does not produce adequate thyroid hormones for the body.

In hyperthyroidism, the cat tends to lose weight despite an increased appetite and increased energy levels. In hypothyroidism, the pet would gain weight with decreased energy levels.

It would be pertinent to mention here that hypothyroidism occurs in dogs, whereas hyperthyroidism occurs only in cats.