Top Things All Company Should Include In Their Letterheads
The company letterhead printing is one of the important forms of business communication. Since a letterhead transmits your brand's message and values, it is a significant form of business communication. It makes your clients believe that you are the best and professional supplier in the market.
This blog post will run you through the top things all company letterheads need to include by law.
Things All Company Letterheads Need To Include By Law
Following are the top things that you should include in your company letterheads:
Name Of The Company
The listing of your company name depends on your business type. If you are into the sole trading business, you must put your name and the business name on the letterhead. The legal name of the business and the name of the partners needs to be included in the case of the partnership business. When there are so many partners in a company, incorporate the website name where all the partners are available effortlessly.
Registered Location Of The Company
Your letterhead should contain the registered address of your company. Moreover, it should include the physical address and postal address on the letterhead. Therefore, the registered address on the letterhead shows the authenticity and authority of the company.
Registered Number Of The Company
The letterhead should also include the registered number of the company. Thus, it reflects that the company is a trading company. You are not required to add the names of all the directors in this case.
Significant Inclusions According To The Type Of Business
A company letterhead should include the details according to the following types of businesses:
- Sole Trader: You can either include your name or use a different business name to incorporate on the letterhead. When you select to add your business name, don’t forget to print your name and the business address.
- Partnership: All the letterheads, invoices, receipts, and other legal documents of a partnership business should include the partners’ names and the complete address of your business.
- Limited Liability Partnership: The registered name, number, and place of the company should be included in the letterhead. All this information builds trust and confidence among the customers.