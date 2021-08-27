Some Things To Remember When Getting Personalised Gifts

Holidays around the corner? Have a friend or family member who’s celebrating a happy occasion? Then you probably shouldn’t stop by any parties or celebrations empty-handed. The practice of giving gifts has always been around. For thousands of years, we have been engaging in gift-giving for a variety of reasons: to show affection for someone, as a token of gratitude, to congratulate people, and also, to deepen personal relationships and connections. Don’t underestimate the importance of giving a good gift, whether it’s between loved ones or simple acquaintances or business partners.

What makes for a good gift?

If you’re like most people, you may have struggled once or twice to think of a meaningful gift that you can give to someone. It can be difficult to guess how recipients will receive your gift, and sometimes, even if you know what they like, they may have already bought it for themselves. What more if you need to give a gift to someone who you don’t really know?

No one likes to be on the receiving end of a re-gifter: someone who repackages gifts and gives them to someone else because they have no use for them; and no one wants to give gifts that will only be shoved in the back of a closet and completely forgotten about. If you don’t want to be that friend or person that doesn’t give good gifts, it might be a good idea for you to start thinking out of the box when it comes to giving gifts.

So why not consider giving great personalised gifts to all your friends?

The benefits of personalised gifts

<img src=”https://i.ibb.co/nDxwXWQ/The-benefits-of-personalised-gifts.png” alt=”The-benefits-of-personalised-gifts” border=”0″ />

First, what is a custom gift? Personalised or custom gifts are gifts that are specially created with the receiver in mind. These gifts are great for those who want to give something truly unique to a receiver– because by design, no two customised gifts are exactly alike.

There are many reasons why you should start giving these gifts. One is that you can eliminate the fear of accidentally giving a gift item that they already have. Another is that customised gifts are usually more useful and personal to the receiver. Another is that you can create a gift that would be more meaningful to them. You are in charge of the creative process behind the making of your gift.

Some things to remember behind the making of your gift

Interested in creating a nice custom gift for a friend? While it may be a good idea, in general, to think of gifting a custom gift to your loved ones, it can also be too easy to give a bad gift and ruin their perception of you. Because you have more control over the creative process, you might accidentally create a design that might not work well with your gift.

For example, shirts are a popular custom gift item, with shirt printing a common service offered in custom gift stores. But you’ll be doing much of the design phase before sending the gift off to be made.

Things to avoid when making your custom gift

Concerned about making your own custom gift? Here are a few things that you shouldn’t do if you want the perfect custom gift for your recipient.

1) Not sending in high-quality images of your design

Most gift-making services will utilise images of your choosing to create the final design of your item. If the image quality of your design is bad, expect the finished product to be just as bad as well.

2) Not communicating often or well enough with your gift makers

Once you’ve commissioned an artist or hired a worker to make your gift, don’t ghost them! Take some time out to chat with them and discuss the quality of your gift. If you don’t, you may find yourself ending up with a product that you just don’t like.

3) Not giving them a set timeframe or reasonable expectations

Making gifts takes time, especially custom ones. Things like handicrafts or custom keychains can be handmade or created with care. The best gifts are the ones where each detail is perfected and worked on. Don’t rush your order unless you’ve communicated your needs to the gift maker.

4) Just looking for the cheapest gift available

While it may be tempting to go for the cheapest option, a poorly-made gift will surely give them a negative impression of you. Don’t sacrifice quality for the price.

Art Serve is the best place to find unique and cheap customised gifts in Singapore. Give something truly memorable to a beloved friend by choosing one of our great gift ideas today